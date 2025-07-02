Menu
    Criticism should come from experience, not assumption

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Jamie Lloyd’s Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, opened on the West End last night. This morning the reviews came out, and the critical response was immediate and clear: it’s a triumph. The Independent called Zegler “enthralling,” The Telegraph lauded her as “perfection,” and The Stage and WhatsOnStage joined the chorus of praise, hailing her performance as “astonishing” and “awe-inspiring.” And yet, across social media, and some online news sources, another narrative emerged, one filled with vitriol, cynicism, and an alarming amount of misinformation.

    The most controversial moment came almost a month ago, when a video of Zegler performing “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from the London Palladium balcony was posted on X and TikTok. The video was reposted countless times, and others quickly followed. Social media lit up, but it wasn’t all in admiration. A wave of negative responses hit. “Ridiculous,” some wrote, while others said it was “deeply unfair.” The main outrage came from the fact that paying audiences were being “forced” to watch a pre-recorded performance from a screen while the star sang outdoors to the people on the street. It didn’t matter that the balcony moment was created for those inside the theatre, (like all other aspects of the performance), and it was filmed and choreographed for theatregoers who bought tickets to the show. If you have experienced the scene from the screen, you will know that the baloney section features a variety of cameras all positioned on different levels, which capture Zegler’s every microexpression. The crowd below can’t see the quick glances to camera, or the other characters' reactions to her performance, these can only be seen inside. 

    However, it doesn't matter that the song is performed three times in the show, and only once outside. Or that Zegler winks to the camera, drinks champagne, after she exits the balcony and Eva shifts personas, showing the character in a completely different light to the one the people on the street experienced. The outrage and misinformation about the outdoor performance had already taken root. Some online news publications even suggested that Zegler was performing the song on the balcony because she had refused to do it on stage. We think the multi award-winning director, Lloyd, would have had some say with one of the most iconic songs in the show, no?  

    Curiously, no such outcry followed when Tom Francis took to the streets to belt Sunset Boulevard’s title number down The Strand (and now across the pond in Times Square), or when Tom Holland stepped onto the rooftop of the Duke of York’s for a dramatic scene in Romeo and Juliet. So, why has Zeglers outdoor performance had such a negative reaction?

    The answer lies not in the logistics of staging, but in who is at the center of it.

    Criticism should come from experience, not assumption

     

    Rachel Zegler, at just 24, has become a lightning rod for toxic comments. One that routinely describes her as “woke,” “talentless,” and “vile,” often without even seeing her work. It’s hard to escape the conclusion that the backlash is less about her artistry and more about what she represents: a confident, outspoken, Latina woman commanding some of the most iconic roles in film and theatre. From West Side Story to Snow White, and now Evita, Zegler has had to weather storms of criticism that often have little to do with her performances and everything to do with how she challenges the status quo, but she shouldn't have to.

    Zegler’s Eva Perón should be held up as an example of what theatre can be when it dares to reinvent the traditional with a bold new direction. Lloyd’s production is visually arresting, and balances grandeur (stadium lighting and 10ft letters that spell EVITA) with intimacy (an extreme close up of Evita crying). That so many critics were united in their praise.

    However, despite 5-star reviews from across the political spectrum (the Daily Mail and The i Paper both gave it top marks) the negativity, from those who haven’t seen it, continues to rise. A pull quote from our own review “If you’re looking for the rule book; it’s in the bin” was met with responses of “along with my ticket.”

    This backlash is not just unfair, it can be potentially dangerous. It discourages innovation and  punishes performers who dare to defy convention.

    Zegler is not the first young woman to be targeted in this way, and she won’t be the last. However, if theatre is to be inclusive, and reflective of the world we live in, (and it needs to be if we want to see future generations attending) then it needs to champion bold voices, and call out knee-jerk criticism for what it is: fear masquerading as outrage.

    Rachel Zegler’s Evita is a revelation. If you haven’t seen it, perhaps you should go and judge it for yourself. But you’ll have to act quickly, with just 9 weeks left, tickets are selling fast. Secure yours now

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

