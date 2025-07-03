The Great Gatsby Songs: A Complete Guide to the Musical Numbers
| By Izzy Amer
Step back in time to the Roaring 20s with The Great Gatsby, the Tony Award-winning musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel to life.
The hit musical opened on Broadway in March 2024, before a West End transfer in April 2025. With a score full to the brim of toe-tapping ensemble numbers and powerful ballads, the music is what has captured the hearts of countless theatregoers – here’s a rundown of the songs!
The Great Gatsby Songs – Act I
Roaring On
Nick Carraway steps into his role as narrator in the opening number, setting the scene of parties, excess, parties, wealth, and a society that likes to party.
Absolute Rose
Daisy plays matchmaker and hints that she’s unhappy in her marriage to Tom Buchanan, an old-money socialite.
New Money
You might recognise this high-energy ensemble piece from TikTok – Jordan Baker insists on accompanying Nick to one of Gatsby’s lavish parties, full of dancing, drinking and gambling.
For Her
We finally meet the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, as he recounts how he’s built his life with the goal of winning back his pre-war sweetheart Daisy. He pleads with Nick, her cousin, to reintroduce them.
Valley of Ashes
George Wilson questions his position in life in this number – and sings to an old billboard. Seems pretty lonely.
Second-Hand Suit
Married to George, Myrtle Wilson reminisces about their wedding day – and laments their financial status, which has driven her to an affair with Daisy’s husband Tom.
For Better or Worse
In this heart-wrenching ballad, Daisy reflects on her marriage and wonders what effect Gatsby’s reappearance in her life will have.
The Met
As Tom and Myrtle sneak off to carry on their affair, Nick’s left with a band of seedy characters as he wishes he’d been dropped at The Met. Nick’s left in little doubt or Tom’s morality, and comes to a decision regarding Gatsby’s proposition.
Only Tea
Gatsby spirals about his plan to “bump into” Daisy at Nick’s cottage, and pours lavish decorations and an expensive spread of food through the door, before hiding in a bush. Casual.
My Green Light
In the emotional climax to Act 1, Daisy and Gatsby reconnect back at his mansion and begin an affair.
The Great Gatsby Songs – Act II
Shady
Act 2 opens with Meyer Wolfsheim reflecting on his shady dealings, while ensemble members shrouded in trench coats and trilby hats fill the stage around him.
Better Hold Tight
In this light-hearted duet between Jordan and Nick, the pair embrace their spark and dance around the fact that their connection could be fleeting if not grabbed with both hands.
Past Is Catching Up To Me
Gatsby reminisces about when he first met Daisy five years prior, and what he’s done in the time since to become worthy of her.
La Dee Dah With You
The song for those who think every musical needs a big tap number – singer Gilda Gray performs at Gatsby’s party, and Gatsby dances with Daisy as Tom gets jealous from the sidelines…
Go
Daisy and Gatsby yearn to run away together in this emotionally charged song, which starts as a duet between the two before Tom, Jordan and Nick interrupt and they head off to the Plaza Hotel.
Made to Last
This song marks a turning point in The Great Gatsby, as the affair between Gatsby and Daisy comes to light, Tom loses his cool and reveals the shady way in which Gatsby made his fortune, and Daisy is left unsure of what she wants.
For Better or Worse (Reprise)
Jordan reflects mournfully on the implosion of Daisy and Tom’s marriage, fearing that this is what awaits all marriages, while Nick tries to assure her that it’ll be different for them.
One-Way Road
In Myrtle Wilson’s powerful solo number, she agonises over whether to find Tom at the Plaza or head back to her husband George – the only choice is love or money, after all…
God Sees Everything
With a title lifted straight from a chapter in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, George Wilson grapples with a need for justice in his anger and grief.
For Her (Reprise)
A still hopeful version of the earlier, more romantic song - Gatsby still longs for Daisy as he hurtles towards his tragic end.
New Money (Reprise)
As the ensemble gossip about Gatsby’s end, this reprise highlights how fleeting wealth and status can be.
Beautiful Little Fool
Daisy’s parting words for the audience are a haunting and beautiful lament, in which she wishes for her daughter to grow up unaware of the cruelties of the patriarchal society into which she’s been born.
Finale: Roaring On
The finale brings the musical full circle; the ensemble continue to party in the background, as Nick reflects on his summer living in New York and the sorrow that came with it.
Listen to The Great Gatsby Cast Recording
The Great Gatsby original Broadway cast album features Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, Samantha Pauly and Noah J. Ricketts, and is available on all major streaming platforms. It's the perfect way to relive the show or fall in love with it for the first time.
