The Great Gatsby Songs: A Complete Guide to the Musical Numbers

Step back in time to the Roaring 20s with The Great Gatsby, the Tony Award-winning musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel to life.

The hit musical opened on Broadway in March 2024, before a West End transfer in April 2025. With a score full to the brim of toe-tapping ensemble numbers and powerful ballads, the music is what has captured the hearts of countless theatregoers – here’s a rundown of the songs!

The Great Gatsby Songs – Act I

Roaring On

Nick Carraway steps into his role as narrator in the opening number, setting the scene of parties, excess, parties, wealth, and a society that likes to party.

Absolute Rose

Daisy plays matchmaker and hints that she’s unhappy in her marriage to Tom Buchanan, an old-money socialite.

New Money

You might recognise this high-energy ensemble piece from TikTok – Jordan Baker insists on accompanying Nick to one of Gatsby’s lavish parties, full of dancing, drinking and gambling.

For Her

We finally meet the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, as he recounts how he’s built his life with the goal of winning back his pre-war sweetheart Daisy. He pleads with Nick, her cousin, to reintroduce them.

Valley of Ashes

George Wilson questions his position in life in this number – and sings to an old billboard. Seems pretty lonely.

Second-Hand Suit

Married to George, Myrtle Wilson reminisces about their wedding day – and laments their financial status, which has driven her to an affair with Daisy’s husband Tom.

For Better or Worse

In this heart-wrenching ballad, Daisy reflects on her marriage and wonders what effect Gatsby’s reappearance in her life will have.

The Met

As Tom and Myrtle sneak off to carry on their affair, Nick’s left with a band of seedy characters as he wishes he’d been dropped at The Met. Nick’s left in little doubt or Tom’s morality, and comes to a decision regarding Gatsby’s proposition.

Only Tea

Gatsby spirals about his plan to “bump into” Daisy at Nick’s cottage, and pours lavish decorations and an expensive spread of food through the door, before hiding in a bush. Casual.

My Green Light

In the emotional climax to Act 1, Daisy and Gatsby reconnect back at his mansion and begin an affair.