    Starlight Express' Sophie Naglik shares her summer essentials

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Balancing on roller skates while belting out a ballad? All in a day’s work for Sophie Naglik. Balancing a social life around that schedule? That’s slightly harder. “I need to reset my body, my mind and my social life!” she laughs.

    After a month in the cast, Sophie’s fully in the flow, delivering high-octane performances as Pearl, the naive observation car who’s finding her place in the race. While the role demands Olympic-level stamina, she’s taking it all in stride. Or roll. “There’s so many things to think about at once,” she says of the Olivier Award-winning musical. “I’m doing so many new things that I’ve never done before, so my mind is always working. It makes you even more invested and focused on the show and being in the moment, which I love.”

    When she’s not zipping across the stage, Sophie’s soaking up summer in London with picnics in the park, Doja Cat on the playlist, and a very practical heatwave essential. “Get a handheld electric fan,” she advises. “A quick fix on a sweaty day. It does wonders.”

    From stage essentials to post-show cocktails, Sophie gave us the lowdown on summer on and off the tracks.

    My summer anthem is Kiss Me More - Doja Cat, SZA

    The place to go for a post show drink is Studio Five, it’s attached to the troubadour theatre so you don’t even need to go anywhere and you can get some great speciality cocktails!

    My favourite way to spend my day off is relaxing with the ones I love. I need to reset my body, my mind and my social life!

    A big summer event I’m looking forward to is honestly, a picnic in the park. Simple but very needed, and all I have time for this summer.

    Summer is the best season because everyone’s in a good mood, people want to have a good time and that positivity spreads to one another I think.

    A picnic isn’t complete without strawberries!

    If I had to serenade someone this summer, the musical theatre song I’d pick would be ‘I Do’ if we’re sticking with Starlight Express, it’s such a beautiful song. If not, then ‘All I’ve Ever Known’ from Hadestown - absolutely gorgeous.

    When I found out I got the role, the first person I told was my dad. He was working upstairs in his office and I just had to interrupt to give him the news!

    My show day essentials include a bottle of water, my steamer, and many cups of tea.

    The last thing you do before going on stage is lip trills, it’s my favourite warm up.

    The best thing about being in Starlight Express is the fact that it’s so different from everything else.

    Everyone should see Starlight Express this summer because it’s so much fun! It’s super immersive and different. The skating and tricks in the show are so cool, and nothing like any other musical.

