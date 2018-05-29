The company from the Tina Turner musical is scheduled to appear on Britain's Got Talent May 29, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Be sure to switch on the telly this Sunday evening and tune into ITV. It has just been announced that the company from smash-hit musical TINA: The Tina Turner Musical will be appearing on the Grand Final of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) on Sunday, 3 June 2018 from 7:30pm until 10pm. The Tina Turner musical has been captivating London audiences and is a welcome addition to the popular television programme, which is currently in its twelfth series.

The guest performance by cast members of Tina the Musical is part of BGT's live week lineup this week. Other guest performers for live week include the cast of Matilda the Musical (Monday, 28 May 2018), Alfie Boe (Tuesday, 29 May 2018), Rita Ora (Wednesday, 30 May 2018), the cast of Chicago (Thursday, 31 May 2018), 2017 winner Tokio Myers (Friday, 1 June 2018), and the ensemble from TINA: The Tina Turner Musical joined by the cast of the live Las Vegas show of Magic Mike (Sunday, 3 June 2018).

You don't want to miss this special Sunday performance, especially if you are curious to get a taste of what makes the Tina Turner musical so spectacular!

