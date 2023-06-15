Pride playlist: stage songs to celebrate Pride Month Jun 15, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Music and Pride Month go together like a catchy chorus and a packed-out dance floor! Music is a great instrument for emotional expression and the celebration of love, meaning it slots in perfectly with Pride! So as Pride Month enters full swing, we would like to honour the LGBTQ+ community with our ultimate Pride playlist! Grab your headphones, take a listen and remember - you’re on the right track baby!

1. Dancing Queen - MAMMA MIA!:

Bottle up joy put it in a song and finish it off with one of the catchiest choruses known to man and you get ‘Dancing Queen’, from the ABBA-inspired musical MAMMA MIA!.

Dancing Queen is one of those gems that make you feel like it's fully okay to let your guard down. Listening is like being at a festive street party in the setting sun as your skin is warmed to the perfect degree, and there is nothing more freeing than that feeling. The song explores the universal concept of self-expression and makes it something that should be honoured, and for that “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life," is a line that deserves to be repeated.

2. The Best - TINA: The Tina Turner Musical:

We’re all beautiful in our unique ways, as Tina Turner's roaring signature song, "The Best," reminds us. From Turner’s gritty and powerful vocals to the crashing, transcendent beats, The Best makes us feel invincible inside and out.

It is a love letter to oneself and a reminder that true power comes from being your own best friend, no matter how uncertain you feel in the world. If you ever needed a powerful affirmation to carry in your back pocket, this song serves them up in spades!

3. Let It Go - Frozen The Musical:

This magical and declarant number holds a pearl of profound wisdom and is deeply empowering. ‘Let It Go’ encourages us to release our anxieties and embrace our truth.

It can be a terrifying thing to grow up and feel like you’re different, but in this film, that same difference is celebrated. As Elsa liberally declares from the mountaintops, after that iconic dress change, "No right, no wrong, no rules for me, I'm free." her words speak to the heart, showing that embracing self-discovery is a beautiful thing.

4. Can You Feel the Love Tonight - The Lion King:

Love is a tool that helps mend the heart, and the love in this swooning song is enough to relax even the biggest beast that roams the pride lands. ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ from The Lion King encourages us to let love lead the way. The song describes love as something that brings perfect harmony to all living beings, a much-needed antidote in the face of adversity.

The song brightly conveys the idea that love has no bounds. It is served with a sense of happiness and is a reassuring hand for those who struggle to find their own love stories and those who grapple with making sense of their perception of love.

5. Somebody to Love - We Will Rock You:

Admit or not, all that anyone wants is to be loved and accepted. As a gay man himself, Freddie Mercury's lyrics were at their most emotional when he sang, "I have spent all my years in believing you, but I just can't get no relief, Lord." Mercury had an understanding that, to find relief, we must cross barriers, push forward and remember that no matter who we are - the least we deserve is somebody to love.

6. When I Grow Up - Matilda The Musical:

‘When I Grow Up’ from Matilda The Musical might feel like a sad song for those who feel different or misunderstood, and whilst it is to an extent, it equally celebrates resilience. The odds are stacked against Matilda, her headteacher is a monster, her parents are even worse, and there’s no one quite like her. Yet, seeing a tiny girl embrace her dreams, defy stereotypes, and plan a future where she can fully express herself all through a song, makes any obstacle feel small.

Even if you’re little on the outside, or feel small on the inside, you can do a lot, as songs like ‘When I Grow Up’ let you envision a world where people grow up to be whoever they want to be without fear or judgement.

7. Defying Gravity - Wicked:

Elphaba’s masterpiece is at the heart of the musical Wicked and acts as a mighty metaphor for breaking free from the norms of society. With an epic key change and an even more iconic chorus, the song portrays Elphaba as being initially disappointed, until she gradually comes to the realisation that she is the one looking out for herself, and what a moment it is!

Defying Gravity is a song about growth, acknowledging your destiny, and piecing together the puzzle of life. From confusion to certainty, Elphaba lets rip with the lyrics, "No Wizard that there is or was is ever gonna bring me down!" and repeats "Bring me down.", defiantly proclaiming her determination to fly above the limitations imposed upon her.

Take a listen to the playlist here.