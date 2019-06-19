Pretty Woman to transfer to London's West End in 2020 Jun 19, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels In a special news announcement made today that will have London theatre fans flinging their escargot across the room in excitement, it has been confirmed that Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical will be transferring to London's West End in 2020 with a venue yet to be confirmed. The smash-hit production based on the 1990 film of the same name that starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere is currently playing to packed houses at New York's Nederlander Theatre on Broadway and Pretty Woman tickets for the London transfer are expected to be in high demand as soon as they go on sale.

The Broadway production of Pretty Woman, which stars Samantha Barks as prostitute Vivian Ward and Andy Karl as Edward Lewis, is set to receive the full West End treatment in 2020.

Pretty Woman to receive a West End transfer next year in February 2020

Producers of the Broadway production have announced that Pretty Woman will officially be heading to London in 2020, just as the show will enter its second year in New York City.

What is the Pretty Woman musical about?

The musical is based on the 1990 romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall that will have you experience the moments you love with the film’s iconic characters. Pretty Woman: The Musical tells the story of Vivian Ward, an LA streetwalker who is hired by multi-millionaire businessman Edward Lewis to be his escort for various social events. Though their worlds are definitely not on the same wavelength and Edward even has to teach Vivian bourgeoise customs and dining etiquette, the two grow closer to each other than they had originally anticipated, sharing fancy experiences at the San Francisco Opera and fine dining. But is all the glitz and glam enough to appease Vivian's hungry heart, or will she be left yearning for something more true?

The original film's title is likely inspired by the #1 Roy Orbison song of the same name with lyrics that go, "Pretty woman, walking down the street. Pretty woman, the kind I like to meet."

Pretty Woman Broadway musical songs

The dazzling theatrical production of Pretty Woman features a medley of show-stopping numbers that include ‘Welcome to Hollywood’, ‘Welcome to Our World (More Champagne)’, ‘I Could Get Used to This’, ‘Freedom’, ‘Luckiest Girl In The World’, and ‘Together Forever’. The spell-binding music will have you dancing in your seat as you experience the story for the ages!

Pretty Woman West End cast and creatives

The highly successful musical was adapted for the stage by the film's director, Gary Marshall, alongside J. F. Lawton, and it is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots). Pretty Woman features music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, scenic design by David Rockwell, lighting design by Philip S Rosenberg and Kenneth Posner, costume design by Gregg Barnes, hair design by Josh Marquette, sound design by John Shivers, and musical supervision by Will Van Dyke.

The original Broadway cast stars Samantha Barks (Les Miserables) as Vivian and Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) as Edward. It's uncertain whether the pair will reprise their roles for the upcoming West End production.

The official Pretty Woman London cast is expected to be announced in due course.

