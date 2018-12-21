Christmas Countdown Q&A with Scott Garnham of Nativity! The Musical

Scott Garnham as Mr. Maddens in Nativity! The Musical for both the UK tour and Eventim Apollo productions

1. What are you doing for Christmas this year?

SLEEPING… it’s my one day off in-between twenty shows at the Eventim Apollo! Jokes aside, I’m spending Christmas at home with my wife and dog. Can’t wait!!

2. What’s your favourite Christmas song?

Hmmm… probably Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. It’s a classic. Although I do love Johnny Mathis version of When A Child is Born. His voice is beautiful and the slightly ‘inappropriate’ speech in the middle always makes me laugh.

3. Can you name all of Santa’s reindeer (without the help of Google)?

Dasher, Dancer, Rudolf, Dopey, Sleepy, Cornet, Donna, Vixen & Geoff

4. Will you be seeing any theatre this Christmas?

Does twenty shows of Nativity! count?

5. What’s the funniest gift you have ever received?

My great uncle for years used to buy me ‘beers from around the world’ even though I’m intolerant to beer! I’d tell him every year and still without fail the same gift would arrive again.

6. What’s your go-to Christmas film?

Hmmm probably ‘Home Alone 2’, the remake of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ or of course Nativity!

7. Have you ever 'regifted' something before?

Oh absolutely but luckily never back to the same person :-/

8. What are your Christmas traditions?

Well, this will be my first Christmas as just me and my wife so I’m looking forward to making some new traditions.

9. What do you hope to find in your stocking this year?

Honestly… I love getting surprises. If I really want something I can buy it myself so I just said to my wife to surprise me this year. Can’t wait.

10. Which person would you most like to meet under the mistletoe?

My wife of course…! (and maybe Olivia Munn if she’s not looking)

11. Which Christmas food do you most look forward to?

My nan’s stuffing, we’ve got a batch in the freezer. Yum!

12. What’s your favourite Christmas memory?

We used to have big parties on boxing day every year growing up. I remember them being the happiest of times with adults and kids all playing and celebrating together.

Nativity! The Musical is running at the Eventim Apollo until 31 December 2018. Tickets are selling out fast! Be sure to get your tickets now while stocks last.

Purchase last-minute Nativity! musical tickets.