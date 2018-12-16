Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Christmas Countdown Q&A with Lewis Easter of Wicked

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Starting your West End acting career with Wicked is certainly not a bad place to start at all! After receiving his first-class BA in acting at London's Urdang Academy, Lewis Easter has made his West End stage debut in Wicked! Easter's previous credits include featuring in the ensemble of The Railway Children at Cadogan Hall and starring as a dancer in both Example's music video for 'All The Wrong Places' as well as at the BRIT Awards Afterparty.

    Read Lewis Easter's responses to our 12 Questions of Christmas below as part of our Christmas Countdown Q&A series and don't forget to follow Lewis Easter on Twitter!

    Christmas Countdown Q&A with Lewis Easter of Wicked
    Lewis Easter has made his West End debut in the ensemble of Wicked

    1. What are you doing for Christmas this year?
    Heading home back up north (driven by Laura Pick, Standby for Elphaba) to the countryside.

    2. What’s your favourite Christmas song?
    I wish it could be Christmas every day - Wizzard.

    3. Can you name all of Santa’s reindeer (without the help of Google)?
    Erm, donner, blitzen, dasher, prancer, Cupid, vixen, dancer, comet and Rudolph? 

    4. Will you be seeing any theatre this Christmas?
    I’d like to see Hadestown and I’m going to see Matthew Bournes Swan Lake.

    5. What’s the funniest gift you have ever received?
    Nothing funnnny but one year my cousins got gel pens from my Nanna and I got a Micro Scooter? That was hilarious. 

    6. What’s your go-to Christmas film?
    The Grinch.

    7. Have you ever 'regifted' something before?
    Yes, but I can’t say what.

    8. What are your Christmas traditions?
    Presents before breakfast. Movies after presents.

    9. What do you hope to find in your stocking this year?
    I don’t care much for presents as long as I’m with my family.. however, some aftershave is always nice!

    10. Which person would you most like to meet under the mistletoe?
    Who would you like to meet?

    11. Which Christmas food do you most look forward to?
    Pigs in blankets.

    12. What’s your favourite Christmas memory?
    Me and my sister getting matching inflatable chairs and sitting in them the whole day! I always wonder what happened to them.

    Wicked is booking at the Apollo Victoria Theatre until 30 November 2019 in an open-ended run.

    Purchase your tickets to WickedDon't forget, you can use Amazon Alexa to book!

    Check out our Christmas Countdown Q&A with Elphaba's Alice Fearn.

    Also check out our other Wicked Christmas Countdown Q&A with Genevieve Taylor.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Text: 5 star Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Sunday Express, Financial Times, Guardian. Charlie Stemp, Cardly Anderson, Tom Edden, Crazy for You. A Chichester Festival Theatre Production, Music & Lyrics George & Ira Gershwin, Book Ken Ludwig. Direction & Choreography Susan Stroman. Gillian Lynne Theatre - opens this June. Image: A man and a woman against a moon and the stars in a passionate dance/embrace. The text is gold with stars around it and the background is blue with stars. The man is wearing a tuxedo and the woman is in a gold dress.

    Interview with Crazy For You’s Tom Edden

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    It isn’t just audience members who are enthralled by the athletic tap dancing and acrobatics performed by the t... Read more

    Mark Rylance, Dr Semmelweis, By Stephen Brown with Mark Rylance, Directed by Tom Morris. Harold Pinter Theatre, 29 June - 7 October. Image: A man in period clothing staring at the camera with blurry images of a woman in the background.

    Interview with Dr. Semmelweis's Patricia Zhou

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The 19th-century maverick doctor, Ignaz Semmelweis, isn’t the only one making groundbreaking discoveries i... Read more

    Interview with We Will Rock You’s Lee Mead

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    West End royalty Lee Mead is taking off his technicolour dream coat in favour of a more subdued l... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies