Christmas Countdown Q&A with Genevieve Taylor of Wicked

Genevieve Taylor currently stars in the Wicked ensemble and is an understudy for the role of Madame Morrible

1. What are you doing for Christmas this year?

It’s my Mum’s 60th birthday on Christmas Day, so me and my brother are taking her out for a special meal and then back to mine for lots and lots of games.

2. What’s your favourite Christmas song?

Too many to choose from... am I allowed 3?!

1) Fairytale of New York (obviously!)

2) Have yourself a merry little Christmas

3) Grown up Christmas list. (Makes me cry!) Then again, everything makes me cry!

3. Can you name all of Santa’s reindeer (without the help of Google)?

Donner, Dasher, Dancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Prancer, Blitzen.

4. Will you be seeing any theatre this Christmas?

Our Christmas schedule is pretty full but I’m desperate to see Harry Potter and The Cursed Child or The Play that Goes Wrong.

5. What’s the funniest gift you have ever received?

My Mum, bless her, is notorious for buying the most random, hilarious gifts!

I once got a mouse shaped candle holder with a used candle in. I honestly can’t tell you why, but she really thought I’d asked for it. So I told her I loved it and it was perfect! It’s mysteriously gone missing...

6. What’s your go-to Christmas film?

How are you supposed to choose?!

Jack Frost / The Santa Clause / Love Actually

7. Have you ever 'regifted' something before?

Only alcohol as I don’t drink.

8. What are your Christmas traditions?

We say Happy Birthday to Mum before we say Merry Christmas. Apart from that, we just take each year as it comes.

9. What do you hope to find in your stocking this year?

A Terry’s Chocolate Orange

10. Which person would you most like to meet under the mistletoe?

My husband... he’s GORGEOUS!

11. Which Christmas food do you most look forward to?

Roast potatoes!

12. What’s your favourite Christmas memory?

Our family and friends taking over the tiny, local pub; playing games and dancing until the early hours of Christmas morning.

Merry Christmas!

Genevieve x

Book your tickets to Wicked today and be on the lookout for Genevieve Taylor in the ensemble! Who knows, you might even see her as Madame Morrible! Don't forget to have a look at the Wicked Christmas schedule.

Purchase Wicked London tickets.