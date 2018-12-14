Christmas Countdown Q&A with Alice Fearn of Wicked Dec 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels You can’t have Christmas without the colour green. This week, we are continuing our holiday Q&A with the greenest of them all, Alice Fearn, who continues to slay the stage as Wicked’s West End Elphaba. The stunning actress is a busy bee these days, but she managed to text us on her ruby mobile phone with some fun-filled responses to our 12 Questions of Christmas. See what Miss Fearn has planned for the holidays below and don’t forget to follow Alice Fearn on Twitter! She’s an absolute riot!

Elphaba (Alice Fearn) is ready for the holidays! Photo: Matt Crockett

1. What are you doing for Christmas this year?

I’ll be lying on the sofa getting served roast turkey by my Mum!

2. What’s your favourite Christmas song?

'Last Christmas' by Wham!.

3. Can you name all of Santa’s reindeer (without the help of Google)?

Donna, Blitzen, Rudolph, Dancer, Prancer, Bashful (On no that’s a Dwarf)... that’s it!

4. Will you be seeing any theatre this Christmas?

Not with our show schedule🤣

5. What’s the funniest gift you have ever received?

A toothbrush cleaner from my mum. I’m yet to forgive her…

6. What’s your go-to Christmas film?

Ooo, that’s a tie between Miracle on 34th Street or Home Alone 2!

7. Have you ever 'regifted' something before?

Yes!!!! Lots 🤣

8. What are your Christmas traditions?

I do enjoy a Christmas Day dog walk but that’s not very traditional

9. What do you hope to find in your stocking this year?

Anything to do with Elephants.

10. Which person would you most like to meet under the mistletoe?

My fiancé of course ... (and George Clooney).

11. Which Christmas food do you most look forward to?

I love Chestnuts and the Boxing Day turkey sandwich.

12. What’s your favourite Christmas memory?

One Christmas (I must have been 6) my poodle dog Mosie, had 4 healthy beautiful puppies when I woke Christmas morning. Best Xmas pressie to date.

We just love Alice Fearn. Don’t you? Be sure to catch this fabulous actress in Wicked, which still manages to captivate audiences one yellow brick at a time. Book your tickets now and get the best seats at the Apollo Victoria Theatre!

Purchase your West End Wicked tickets.