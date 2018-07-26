Bat Out of Hell extends booking period into the new year

Pictured: Tink (Alex Thomas-Smith) and Raven (Christina Bennington) in the dystopian world of Bat Out of Hell

Bat Out of Hell has just announced a new booking period starting 27 October 2018 and running until 5 January 2019 with tickets on sale now.

Bat Out of Hell is a dystopian romance that tells the tale of young renegades and epic passion set in a post-cataclysmic metropolis. Strat (Andrew Polec), the leader of a rebel group known as The Lost, has fallen head over heels for Raven (Christina Bennington), who just so happens to be the daughter of Falco (Rob Fowler), the tyrant ruler of Obsidian. In the end, will this forbidden love conquer all?

Cast members include Andrew Polec as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven, Danielle Steers as Zahara, Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Alex Thomas-Smith as Tink, Wayne Robinson as Jagwire, Giovanni Spanó as Ledoux and Patrick Sullivan as Blake. For some performances, Strat will be portrayed by either Jordan Luke Gage or Simon Gordon. Sullivan will be leaving the company on 1 September 2018 and will be replaced by Ryan Andersen.

Also in the ensemble are Aston Newman Hannington, Charlotte Anne Steen, Christopher Cameron, Collette Guitart, Courtney Stapleton, Craig Ryder, Dawnita Smith, Emily Benjamin, Eric Hallengren, Eve Norris, Georgia Carling, Hannah Ducharme, Isaac Edwards, Jonathan Cordin, Joseph Peacock, Julie Stark, Kyle Anthony, Kyle Roberts, Natalie Chua, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Rob Copeland, Sam Toland and Vicki Manser.

Bat Out of Hell features some of Meat Loaf's greatest hits, including Dead Ring for Love, Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, and I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

The book, music and lyrics for Bat Out of Hell: The Musical were written by Jim Steinman and the show features direction by Jay Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, and production by Randy Lennox, Michael Cohl, David Sonenberg, and Tony Smith.

Your window of opportunity to see this hellishly good musical has just been extended. Now booking until 5 January 2019!

