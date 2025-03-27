Menu
    Prince of Wales Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

    Originally named Prince’s Theatre in 1884, the first production at the Prince of Wales Theatre was a comic opera called Dorothy, which became the longest-running production at the time. For much of its existence until it was reconstructed in 1937, The Prince of Wales staged a series of French-style revues, becoming known as London's Folies Bergère. It was not until the mid- 20th century that musicals played a dominant role in the theatre’s history once again.

    What are the best seats in the Prince of Wales Theatre?

    You can get good value seats towards the rear of both the stalls and circle, and in seats towards the ends of rows.

    The middle of the Stalls offers an initimate expierence, you're close enough to the action without being on top of it.

    The Log box seats offer a unique experience, as they are secluded and private and are located on either side of the auditorium on Dress Circle level. This gives an excellent view of the stage.

    The Dress Circle, with its steep rake, offers an unobstructed view of the whole stage. Perfect for big musical numbers.

    How many seats are in the Prince of Wales Theatre?

    The Prince of Wales Theatre has 1,135 seats in total, which consists of 666 Stalls and 469 Circle.

    Are there accessible seats in the Prince of Wales Theatre?

    The Stalls are easily accessible without steps from the main foyer. There are three wheelchair spaces at the back of the Stalls, with adjacent seats available for companions. Alternatively, transfers can be made into the aisle seats in Row A, as well as seats C37 and C38, which are also step-free. Extra legroom can also be found in aisle seats and Row J of the Stalls.

    The Circle is accessible by climbing 70 steps from the foyer. Patrons with access needs should note that there is no lift and no designated wheelchair spaces in this area. This section is not advisable for individuals with limited mobility.

    What shows are on at the Prince of Wales Theatre?

    The award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of South Park, The Book of Mormon, is currently playing at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

