Prince of Wales Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

Originally named Prince’s Theatre in 1884, the first production at the Prince of Wales Theatre was a comic opera called Dorothy, which became the longest-running production at the time. For much of its existence until it was reconstructed in 1937, The Prince of Wales staged a series of French-style revues, becoming known as London's Folies Bergère. It was not until the mid- 20th century that musicals played a dominant role in the theatre’s history once again.

What are the best seats in the Prince of Wales Theatre?

You can get good value seats towards the rear of both the stalls and circle, and in seats towards the ends of rows.

The middle of the Stalls offers an initimate expierence, you're close enough to the action without being on top of it.

The Log box seats offer a unique experience, as they are secluded and private and are located on either side of the auditorium on Dress Circle level. This gives an excellent view of the stage.

The Dress Circle, with its steep rake, offers an unobstructed view of the whole stage. Perfect for big musical numbers.