    Say Hello to The Book of Mormon characters

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The Book of Mormon is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical created by South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone, alongside Robert Lopez, the co-songwriter of Avenue Q and Frozen

    Premiering in 2011, the show has since taken Broadway and the West End by storm, known for its satirical humour, catchy songs, and surprisingly heartfelt moments. The story follows two mismatched Mormon missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, as they are sent to Uganda to spread the teachings of their faith - only to discover that their mission is far more challenging than they expected.

    Packed with witty lyrics, social commentary, and a lot of irreverence, The Book of Mormon remains one of the most popular musicals of the 21st century. So, let's say ‘Hello’ to The Book of Mormon characters! 

    Meet The Book of Mormon Characters

    Elder Kevin Price

    Elder Price is the picture-perfect Mormon missionary - ambitious, confident, and determined to make a difference. He dreams of being sent to Orlando, Florida, but instead, he’s assigned to Uganda. Throughout the show, his faith is tested as he struggles with the challenges of his mission. His character arc is both comedic and inspiring, making him a standout lead in the musical.

    Elder Arnold Cunningham

    Elder Cunningham is Elder Price’s socially awkward and overly enthusiastic mission companion. He has a habit of embellishing the truth (or outright making things up) and struggles to stick to the actual teachings of the Book of Mormon. Despite his quirks, he proves to be a pivotal character, winning over the Ugandan villagers in unexpected ways. His journey from insecure outcast to hero is one of the musical’s highlights.

    Nabulungi

    Nabulungi is the optimistic and kind-hearted young woman who dreams of a better life outside her struggling village. She believes in the promises the missionaries bring and sees hope in their teachings. Her sincerity and determination make her a beloved character, even as she navigates the humorous misunderstandings caused by Elder Cunningham’s creative interpretations of the Book of Mormon.

    Mafala Hatimbi

    Mafala is Nabulungi’s father and a leader in the Ugandan village. While initially skeptical of the missionaries, he plays a key role in introducing them to the realities of life in Uganda. He provides comic relief but also delivers heartfelt moments that highlight the show’s deeper messages.

    General Butt-F***ing Naked

    A hilariously over-the-top villain, General Butt-F***ing Naked is a ruthless warlord terrorizing the village. His presence adds tension and stakes to the story, making him a formidable (and absurd) antagonist. His exaggerated character is a sharp satirical take on real-world issues, blending dark humor with biting commentary.

    The Mission President

    The Mission President oversees the young missionaries and expects them to follow strict rules. His character is a representation of the high expectations placed on the missionaries, and he becomes a source of authority and pressure throughout the show.

    What Makes The Book of Mormon Characters So Iconic?

    Each character in The Book of Mormon is exaggerated for comedic effect, yet they all bring depth and heart to the story. From Elder Price’s crisis of faith to Nabulungi’s hopeful resilience, the show masterfully balances humour with genuine emotion. The characters are a big reason why audiences keep coming back, and why the musical continues to be a worldwide sensation.

    If you haven’t seen The Book of Mormon yet, now is the perfect time to grab your tickets and experience this unforgettable show live on stage at the Prince of Wales Theatre!

