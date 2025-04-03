The Book of Mormon is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical created by South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone, alongside Robert Lopez, the co-songwriter of Avenue Q and Frozen.

Premiering in 2011, the show has since taken Broadway and the West End by storm, known for its satirical humour, catchy songs, and surprisingly heartfelt moments. The story follows two mismatched Mormon missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, as they are sent to Uganda to spread the teachings of their faith - only to discover that their mission is far more challenging than they expected.

Packed with witty lyrics, social commentary, and a lot of irreverence, The Book of Mormon remains one of the most popular musicals of the 21st century. So, let's say ‘Hello’ to The Book of Mormon characters!

Meet The Book of Mormon Characters

Elder Kevin Price

Elder Price is the picture-perfect Mormon missionary - ambitious, confident, and determined to make a difference. He dreams of being sent to Orlando, Florida, but instead, he’s assigned to Uganda. Throughout the show, his faith is tested as he struggles with the challenges of his mission. His character arc is both comedic and inspiring, making him a standout lead in the musical.

Elder Arnold Cunningham

Elder Cunningham is Elder Price’s socially awkward and overly enthusiastic mission companion. He has a habit of embellishing the truth (or outright making things up) and struggles to stick to the actual teachings of the Book of Mormon. Despite his quirks, he proves to be a pivotal character, winning over the Ugandan villagers in unexpected ways. His journey from insecure outcast to hero is one of the musical’s highlights.

Nabulungi

Nabulungi is the optimistic and kind-hearted young woman who dreams of a better life outside her struggling village. She believes in the promises the missionaries bring and sees hope in their teachings. Her sincerity and determination make her a beloved character, even as she navigates the humorous misunderstandings caused by Elder Cunningham’s creative interpretations of the Book of Mormon.