    Spring Spectacular is back!

    London Theatre Direct’s Spring Spectacular campaign is back, offering savings up to 50% on tickets to over 60 top shows - starting from just £15! And this year it’s extra special. Why? It’s launching on World Theatre Day (27 March). 

    "Live theatre has the power to bring people together, and what better time to celebrate that than on World Theatre Day?" said Ryan Woods, Commercial Director, London Theatre Direct. "At London Theatre Direct, we believe theatre should be for everyone, which is why we’re offering our biggest-ever Spring Spectacular savings—making top West End shows more accessible than ever. Whether you're discovering theatre for the first time or revisiting a classic, this is the perfect chance to experience the magic of live performance at unbeatable prices."

    Established in 1962, World Theatre Day is a celebration of the value and importance theatre has on personal, community and economic growth. With exclusive Spring Spectacular savings, now is the perfect time to grab a ticket, take your seat, and be part of something unforgettable. 

    London Theatre Direct’s Spring Spectacular offers discounts on over 60 musicals and plays. From  multi award-winning plays like Stranger Things: The First Shadow, to brand-new musicals, like Clueless and The Great Gatsby.

    Spring Spectacular is back!

     

    Whether you’re new to theatre or know Shaftesbury Avenue like the back of your hand, Spring Spectacular is your chance to experience the magic of live performance at unbeatable prices. From Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, MJ The Musical and Moulin Rouge! the Musical to acclaimed plays like The Mousetrap, and John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers the Play, discounts are available on a huge variety of shows—including limited-run productions like Good Night, Oscar, Mrs Doubtfire (closing this April) and Mean Girls (closing this June).

    The campaign also features star-studded productions, with performances from Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) and Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) in Mrs Warren's Profession, Brian Cox (Succession) in The Score, Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner) in The Deep Blue Sea and many more. It also features highly anticipated West End transfers including Just For One Day and Fiddler on the Roof.

    With a variety of exclusive pricing options, including savings of up to 60%, theatre lovers can secure the best seats at the best prices. But be quick - these deals won’t last forever!

