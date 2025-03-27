Spring Spectacular is back!

London Theatre Direct’s Spring Spectacular campaign is back, offering savings up to 50% on tickets to over 60 top shows - starting from just £15! And this year it’s extra special. Why? It’s launching on World Theatre Day (27 March).

"Live theatre has the power to bring people together, and what better time to celebrate that than on World Theatre Day?" said Ryan Woods, Commercial Director, London Theatre Direct. "At London Theatre Direct, we believe theatre should be for everyone, which is why we’re offering our biggest-ever Spring Spectacular savings—making top West End shows more accessible than ever. Whether you're discovering theatre for the first time or revisiting a classic, this is the perfect chance to experience the magic of live performance at unbeatable prices."

Established in 1962, World Theatre Day is a celebration of the value and importance theatre has on personal, community and economic growth. With exclusive Spring Spectacular savings, now is the perfect time to grab a ticket, take your seat, and be part of something unforgettable.

London Theatre Direct’s Spring Spectacular offers discounts on over 60 musicals and plays. From multi award-winning plays like Stranger Things: The First Shadow, to brand-new musicals, like Clueless and The Great Gatsby.