    Mary Poppins Tickets at the Prince Edward Theatre, London

    Mary Poppins

    The incredible Mary Poppins the musical returns to London starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 50 min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    7 August 2021 - 10 July 2022
    Content
    Mary Poppins contains theatrical smoke and fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting and loud noises. Mary Poppins is recommended for a general audience
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

    AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE WITH COVID INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS DIRECTLY PERTAINING TO YOUR VISIT

    As a courtesy to each other and to help us provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone, please:

    • If you are feeling unwell we'll do everything we can to exchange your tickets 48 hours prior to your current booking.
    • Be mindful of others and their space, where possible, particularly when moving around the theatre.
    • Remember the government continues to advise the wearing of face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet.
    • Use the hand-sanitiser available at the theatre.
    • Only bring one small bag that can be stored under your seat.
    • Bring a contactless payment card, as our theatres are cashless. For everyone's safety and security, we:
    • Deliver an enhanced level of cleaning throughout our theatres.
    • Provide 100% fresh air through our ventilation system.
    • Carry out contact-free security checks.

    Mary Poppins Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1497 customer reviews)

    Karen Smith

    23 May 20

    This show is just AMAZING!!! Would recommend to anybody, young or old. My husband wasn't greatly looking forward to it, but even he really enjoyed it and was surprised at just how good it was!!!

    Daphne Van der Linden

    2 April 20

    Absolutely wonderful! I only stopped smiling when it was time to sit open-mouthed from amazement!

    Next Available Performances of Mary Poppins

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022

    Who appears in Mary Poppins

    The Headshot Box

    Adam Davidson
    Brandon Bishop

    Angeline Bell
    Nick James

    Glen Facey
    Kim Hardy

    Matt Cox
    Alishia Love

    Malinda Parris
    Chris Brown

    Rachel Spurrell
    Ross Ferguson

    Zizi Strallen
    Cathryn Farnsworth

    Joseph Millson
    Steve Lawton

    Charlie Stemp
    Nicolas Dawkes

    Jacqueline Hughes
    Yellowbelly Photography

    Ceili O'Connor
    Georges Biard

    Petula Clark
    Daniel Sutka

    Claire Machin
    Pete Bartlett

    Sam Lathwood
    Jennie Scott

    Rhys West
    Curtis Brown Website

    Jack North
    Sam Cox

    Jordan Livesey
    Claire Newman-Williams

    Lucie-Mae Sumner
    Ruth Crafer

    Monique Young
    The Headshot Box

    Jason Kajdi
    Vanessa Valentine

    Ben Redfern
    Michael Shelford

    Amy Griffiths
    Adam Bayjou

    Catherine Hannay
    Matt Nalton

    Mark Goldthorp
    Chris Mann

    Stan Doughty
    Jason Mitchell

    Lydia Boulton
    Jennie Scott

    Joanna Gregory
    MUG Photography

    Davide Fienauri
    Alan Byland

    Danielle Delys
    Anna Hull

    Claire Moore
    MUG Photography

    Ian Gareth-Jones
    Brandon Bishop

    Alex Pinder
    Ori Jones

    Lydia Bannister

    Yves Adang
    Claire Grogan

    Paul F Monaghan

    Mary Poppins news

    Louis Gaunt to play Bert in the West End production of Mary Poppins 3/3/2022, 12pm
    Full West End Mary Poppins return cast has been announced! 16/7/2021, 11am
    New Mary Poppins London cast recording announced! 15/9/2020, 3.30pm
    What the West End has to say about theatre returning without social distancing 7/9/2020, 6.30pm

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenTop ShowsHot TicketsStar PowerOur PicksMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesWest End FavouritesBest family showsEasterDelfont Mackintosh TheatresShow VouchersCameron Mackintosh LimitedSee It In Style

