Top 5 Mary Poppins songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Aug 28, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Starring Zizi Strallen and Louis Gaunt as Mary Poppins and Bert respectively, the Disney and Cameron Mackintosh musical is spectacularly brought to life on the West End stage. If you haven’t seen in at London’s Prince Edward Theatre yet then be quick; tickets for Mary Poppins are booking until 8 January 2023, when it will have its final performance. The musical features original music and lyrics the Sherman Brothers as well as additional songs. Check out what our favourite Mary Poppins songs are below…

5. Let's Go Fly A Kite

In the stage musical Mary Poppins, ‘Let’s Go Fly A Kite’ happens around the beginning of Act II when Jane and Michael are looking for an escape from their new nanny Miss Andrew. In the park, they bump into Bert, who cheers the children up by taking them to fly a kite. This is a fan favourite for sure, complete with uplifting lyrics and an irresistible melody.

4. Step In Time

The chimney sweep scene ‘Step in Time’ is utterly infectious and fun! Escape to the London rooftops with Mary Poppins, Bert, the Banks children, and numerous chimney sweeps. This song is a real earworm, and will have you singing and dancing all the way home, after witnessing the spectacular scene and song.

3. Practically Perfect

She’s the world’s favourite nanny for a reason – she’s practically perfect! Mary Poppins flies down to Cherry Tree Lane, via umbrella of course, and immediately gets hired as the Banks’ new nanny. First things first, she makes sure to set new rules for the children – spit spot! This song is the perfect introduction to the beloved character with another infectious melody and catchy lyrics.

2. A Spoonful of Sugar

‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ is certainly a favourite and thankfully it makes more than one appearance in the musical. The first of which is after Jane and Michael almost completely make an absolute mess ahead of guests arriving for a tea party. Thankfully, Mary is there to help them out of their spot of bother, complete with the cheeriest of tunes!

1. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Of course, this classic is taking first place! In the musical, the number happens in Mrs Corry’s magic sweet shop. If you have trouble remembering how to pronounce this one, then this scene will cement it in your brain. The beloved number is reprised a further two times in the musical and its not hard to see why. It is iconic!