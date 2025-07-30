Famous West End Stars Who’ve Performed in Les Misérables Jul 30, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon A West End Legacy Since 1985

Since it first opened at the Barbican Centre in 1985, Les Misérables has become a cornerstone of London’s West End. The production transferred to the Palace Theatre shortly after its debut and later found a long-term home at the Queen’s Theatre (now the Sondheim Theatre). Over nearly four decades, the show has seen a host of remarkable performers take on its powerful roles, making stars of many and attracting household names along the way.

The Original Jean Valjean and Fantine

Colm Wilkinson originated the role of Jean Valjean in the original London cast, setting a gold standard with his commanding voice and emotional depth. His portrayal was so iconic that he later reprised the role on Broadway and in anniversary concerts.

Patti LuPone brought fierce emotion to the role of Fantine in the original West End cast, delivering a haunting "I Dreamed a Dream" that helped solidify the song as one of musical theatre’s most recognisable ballads.

Fan-Favourite Performers Through the Years

Another unforgettable Fantine was Ruthie Henshall, whose performance in the 1990s earned critical acclaim. Over the years, many actors have taken on the role of Valjean, including The Phantom of the Opera star John Owen-Jones and Alfie Boe, whose operatic background brought new intensity to the role. In more recent years, Killian Donnelly has stepped into Valjean’s shoes, praised for his vocal power and heartfelt performance.

From Marius to Javert: Michael Ball’s Full Circle

Michael Ball began his Les Misérables journey as the original Marius in 1985 and returned decades later to play Javert in a complete role reversal, proving the longevity and versatility of both actor and show.

Unexpected Stars in Comic Roles

Matt Lucas, best known for his comedy work, surprised audiences with his emotionally rich portrayal of Thénardier, a role he later reprised in both the West End and concert productions.

A Lifelong Connection: Carrie Hope Fletcher

Carrie Hope Fletcher holds a unique place in Les Misérables history, having played both young Éponine in the 2001 West End production and later the adult version in the 2010s. Her connection to the show spans decades and generations of fans.

A 40-Year Legacy

As Les Misérables prepares to mark its 40th anniversary with a star-studded limited season from 8 September to 1 November 2025, it's the perfect moment to reflect on the incredible performers who’ve shaped its West End history. With Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, Jac Yarrow, Katie Hall and more returning to the barricades, this celebratory cast is a living tribute to the show’s enduring power and theatrical prestige. Joyeux anniversaire, Les Misérables — here’s to the next chapter in your legendary run.



