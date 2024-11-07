Menu
    Things to do in London for free

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    When you step off the train and onto that Central London platform, money magically disappears from your bank account. That’s how it feels, at least. After paying for travel, tickets to one of the top West End plays, and that delicious pre-theatre dinner, it’s perfectly reasonable to want to save a bit of dosh. But how can you make the most of visiting the Capital if you don't shell out a fortune? Let us help you plan the perfect trip. Here is a list of the best things to do in London for free.

    See the theatrical sites

    Theatreland is relatively small. The West End measures less than one square mile and is located smack bang in the centre of London. It's home to some of the world’s most famous and beloved theatres.

    Spend the afternoon visiting St Martin’s Lane, where you can see the beautiful architecture of the London Coliseum before strolling past the Duke of York’s Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre. Venture onto The Strand, where The Vaudeville Theatre, The Savoy Theatre, and Adelphi Theatre sit. Get the full West End experience by walking up Shaftesbury Avenue to see the glittering lights of the Lyric Theatre, Apollo Theatre, Gielgud Theatre, Sondheim Theatre, Palace Theatre, and Shaftesbury Theatre. And that's just three streets. The West End is home to approximately 40 theatres, so why not see if you can visit them all? For a theatre lover, it’s one of the best things to do in London for free.

    Shakespeare’s London Walking Tour

    Thanks to the power of the internet, you can access countless free, self-guided walking tours of London. But for the theatrically inclined, a walking tour of Shakespeare’s London could be perfect. 

    Discover the history of London and Shakespeare’s Globe as you journey down the Thames. Discover where the original Globe Theatre lived and all the local haunts the Bard frequented.

    Free written and GPS tours are available to download. Free guided tours are available to book (usually subject to tipping) if you want a more in-depth experience.

    Visit Sherling Backstage Walkway

    Peek behind the curtain at the Sherling Backstage Walkway. The busy production workshops allow you to see how sets are constructed and assembled. Explore the workshops for free Monday to Saturday, one hour before performances at the Dorfman Theatre commence. Guided tours are available for £18.

    Wander the South Bank

    If you’ve visited the Sherling Backstage Walkway, take the time to wander around the South Bank. Peruse the brutalist architecture of the National Theatre and Royal Festival Hall before visiting the shops, bars, and restaurants on the riverbank. During the colder months, you can find stalls and markets offering festive cheer, and the summer brings free child-friendly entertainment. 

    Take a trip to the Barbican

    Another Brutalist building that offers plenty to see and do is the Barbican. The architecture alone is worth the visit, but the arts hub often has free exhibitions, too. Along with an eclectic schedule of events, the Barbican is home to the conservatory - a beautiful, urban, tropical oasis that’ll transport you from the concrete jungle into a plant covered concrete jungle. Visiting is one of the best things to do in London for free. And if you’re already there to see Mathew Baynton in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, we’ve just helped you kill another couple of hours. You’re welcome. 

    Pop to a museum

    London is full of free museums. From the British Museum to the Natural History Museum, the Young V&A to the National Maritime Museum. There’s a free museum to suit everyone’s interests in London. You can even glimpse the inner workings of animals at the Grant Museum of Zoology or humans at the Wellcome Collection.

    Get an eyeful at a gallery

    Just like museums, London is full of incredible, free art galleries. Experience a spectrum of art styles at institutions such as the Tate Modern, National Gallery, and God’s Own Junkyard. 

    Step into a virtual space

    Before heading to @sohoplace to see A Christmas Carol(ish) or Kyoto, be sure to check out Outernet.  

    The digital art space offers free exhibitions and virtual experiences on giant screens. Step into immersive visual scapes for free and enjoy seasonal displays, pop culture references and more. Since opening in November 2022, it's fast become one of the best things to do in London for free. 

     

    Go to a concert

    Did you know you can go to the Royal Opera House for free? See performances featuring Royal Ballet and Opera artists for nothing but a whisper at the Live At Lunch concerts. The performances last about 45 minutes, making them perfect for lunch breaks or a welcomed rest between walking tours. But you have to book in advance as free tickets are subject to availability.

    Make some music

    If a free concert has inspired you, why not try Nando’s free recording studio? Located moments away from the Prince Edward Theatre, Nando’s on Frith Street has a recording space downstairs in the restaurant. Sessions must be booked, and it's worth keeping in mind that the studio is in clear view of diners. But that’s part of the fun, right? 

    See some theatre for free

    If you’re 25 or under, you can take advantage of Almeida for Free. It’s a festival that allows young people to see one of their productions for free and offers free workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions and more. It’s perfect with anyone interested in joining the industry. 

    Join a Masterclass at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

    Hear from some brilliant theatre actors, writers and creators at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Free Masterclasses on the writing process, acting, direction and more are available throughout the year. Each session usually has a Q&A section so you can ask your burning questions to an industry professional in person. 

    You can even flex your critical reading skills with Script Socials or discover how to break into the industry. There's a whole programme available, so why not be inspired? 

    See loads of musicals at once 

    Want to see all the best musicals in London? Well, you can! Get a taste of Les Miserables, The Choir of Man, SIX, and many more at West End Live. For one weekend a year, Trafalgar Square is flooded with musical theatre stars and fans as some of the biggest productions in the West End showcase their best numbers. It’s a free concert, and it may just help you choose the next show you want to see. 

    A free comedy show? Pull the other one

    No, seriously. You can see a comedy show for free right here in London. Angel Comedy Club offers free comedy shows every night of the week. Often showcasing new talent or raw material, it’s a brilliant way to discover the stars and jokes of the future while saving some money

    Get more from your theatre ticket

    So you’ve just seen one of the best West End plays you’ve ever experienced, and now you don’t want it to end. One of the best things to do in London for free is to visit the stage door. The post-pandemic, social media-led world has made stage door meet-and-greets very popular. It’s a chance to tell a performer they’ve done an incredible job, while you snap a photo for your Instagram story. But bear in mind that visitors should be respectful of the actors, security guards and other members of the public. Actors may not have the time or ability to sign everyone’s programme or take a selfie with all those waiting, particularly Alist stars such as David Tennant who’s currently in Macbeth or Lily Collins who’s starring in Barcelona. It's also worth noting that, though not a requirement, only those who have seen the show that evening should visit the stage door. 

    So there we have it. 15 things to do in London for free. And with all that money saved, you might as well book another theatre ticket. Head over to our What’s On page to discover the best musicals and plays in the city.

