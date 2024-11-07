When you step off the train and onto that Central London platform, money magically disappears from your bank account. That’s how it feels, at least. After paying for travel, tickets to one of the top West End plays, and that delicious pre-theatre dinner, it’s perfectly reasonable to want to save a bit of dosh. But how can you make the most of visiting the Capital if you don't shell out a fortune? Let us help you plan the perfect trip. Here is a list of the best things to do in London for free.

See the theatrical sites

Theatreland is relatively small. The West End measures less than one square mile and is located smack bang in the centre of London. It's home to some of the world’s most famous and beloved theatres.

Spend the afternoon visiting St Martin’s Lane, where you can see the beautiful architecture of the London Coliseum before strolling past the Duke of York’s Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre. Venture onto The Strand, where The Vaudeville Theatre, The Savoy Theatre, and Adelphi Theatre sit. Get the full West End experience by walking up Shaftesbury Avenue to see the glittering lights of the Lyric Theatre, Apollo Theatre, Gielgud Theatre, Sondheim Theatre, Palace Theatre, and Shaftesbury Theatre. And that's just three streets. The West End is home to approximately 40 theatres, so why not see if you can visit them all? For a theatre lover, it’s one of the best things to do in London for free.

Shakespeare’s London Walking Tour

Thanks to the power of the internet, you can access countless free, self-guided walking tours of London. But for the theatrically inclined, a walking tour of Shakespeare’s London could be perfect.

Discover the history of London and Shakespeare’s Globe as you journey down the Thames. Discover where the original Globe Theatre lived and all the local haunts the Bard frequented.

Free written and GPS tours are available to download. Free guided tours are available to book (usually subject to tipping) if you want a more in-depth experience.

Visit Sherling Backstage Walkway

Peek behind the curtain at the Sherling Backstage Walkway. The busy production workshops allow you to see how sets are constructed and assembled. Explore the workshops for free Monday to Saturday, one hour before performances at the Dorfman Theatre commence. Guided tours are available for £18.

Wander the South Bank

If you’ve visited the Sherling Backstage Walkway, take the time to wander around the South Bank. Peruse the brutalist architecture of the National Theatre and Royal Festival Hall before visiting the shops, bars, and restaurants on the riverbank. During the colder months, you can find stalls and markets offering festive cheer, and the summer brings free child-friendly entertainment.

Take a trip to the Barbican

Another Brutalist building that offers plenty to see and do is the Barbican. The architecture alone is worth the visit, but the arts hub often has free exhibitions, too. Along with an eclectic schedule of events, the Barbican is home to the conservatory - a beautiful, urban, tropical oasis that’ll transport you from the concrete jungle into a plant covered concrete jungle. Visiting is one of the best things to do in London for free. And if you’re already there to see Mathew Baynton in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, we’ve just helped you kill another couple of hours. You’re welcome.

Pop to a museum

London is full of free museums. From the British Museum to the Natural History Museum, the Young V&A to the National Maritime Museum. There’s a free museum to suit everyone’s interests in London. You can even glimpse the inner workings of animals at the Grant Museum of Zoology or humans at the Wellcome Collection.

Get an eyeful at a gallery

Just like museums, London is full of incredible, free art galleries. Experience a spectrum of art styles at institutions such as the Tate Modern, National Gallery, and God’s Own Junkyard.

Step into a virtual space

Before heading to @sohoplace to see A Christmas Carol(ish) or Kyoto, be sure to check out Outernet.

The digital art space offers free exhibitions and virtual experiences on giant screens. Step into immersive visual scapes for free and enjoy seasonal displays, pop culture references and more. Since opening in November 2022, it's fast become one of the best things to do in London for free.