YouTuber Joe Sugg to make West End debut in Waitress Aug 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 10, 2023) English vlogger Joe Sugg, best known for his YouTube channels ThatcherJoe, ThatcherJoeGames, and ThatcherJoeVlogs and for appearing on the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, is set to make his acting debut in Waitress next month. The West End musical sensation is currently booking at London's Adelphi Theatre until 4 January 2020 in an open-ended run.

Waitress gets a taste of the "Sugg Life" with the announcement of new cast member Joe Sugg.

Joe Sugg joins cast of Waitress The Musical in London’s West End

27-year-old YouTube star Joe Sugg has been confirmed to take on the role of Ogie in the Waitress London musical. Though it won’t be his first time on stage considering his stint on Strictly, the West End show will mark Sugg’s theatrical acting debut. The young new actor will begin portraying Dawn’s love interest on 9 September 2019.

Spotlight on Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg first began shooting YouTube videos in 2011 and now has a mass following of 8 million users. The British YouTuber is also the author of the bestselling “Username” graphic novel series that has so far seen three works published: Username: Evie, Username: Regenerated, and Username: Uprising. His sci-fi graphic novels have become among the fastest-selling graphic novels of all time. In addition to being an author, Sugg is also well known for writing, producing, and starring in his own travelogue shows entitled Hit the Road USA and Joe and Caspar: Hit The Road with his best mate Caspar Lee. The series broke Amazon DVD pre-order sales records and are both available for streaming on Netflix.

In September 2018, Sugg joined Strictly Come Dancing, becoming the first social media star to do so, and was partnered with Aussie dancer Dianne Buswell, who is now currently his girlfriend. Together the couple managed to stay safe all throughout the competition and made it all the way to the finals where they performed “Pompei”, “I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor” and “Cotton Eye Joe”. They ended up becoming runners up, losing to investigative journalist Stacey Dooley and her dance partner Kevin Clifton.

Joe Sugg is not the first contestant from last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing to perform on the West End stage this year. Back in May, former Steps singer Faye Tozer took over the role of Miss Hedge in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre whilst Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls temporarily took on the role of Dawn in Waitress back in June.

Jenna’s pies bring all the boys to the yard

The hit Broadway musical sensation, which has been nominated for 4 Tony Awards, is now a huge hit at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Having replaced Kinky Boots at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre earlier this year, Waitress is one of the biggest Broadway shows to cross the pond in recent memory.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker at Joe’s Diner who finds herself in a toxic relationship. When she realises she’s got a bun in the oven, she decides to enter a local pie baking contest in the hopes of winning a grand cash prize that could serve as the recipe for her escape. Will she finally be able to leave her abusive relationship for good and start a new life?

The West End cast of Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Peter Hannah as Earl, the recently announced Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, and David Hunter as Dr Pomatter.

