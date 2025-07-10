Heart stopping news! Joe Locke to make his West End debut in Clarkston

Joe Locke is stepping off screen and onto the stage this autumn, following a standout run as Tobias in Broadway’s Sweeney Todd last year. Now, the Heartstopper and Agatha All Along star will lead the UK premiere of Clarkston in his West End debut. The poignant play is written by Oscar winning screenwriter, Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale).

Locke stars as Jake, a young man drifting west in search of something more, who lands in a nondescript Costco in a quiet American town. There, he crosses paths with Chris - played by The Franchise’s Ruaridh Mollica - a fellow wanderer stuck on the night shift, and the two form an unexpected bond.

Joining them is The Stage award winner, Sophie Melville. Melville is best known for her explosive performance in Iphigenia in Splott and recent work in The Way and Cowbois.