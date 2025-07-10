Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical Characters Jul 10, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is more than just a jukebox musical—it’s a bold, moving tribute to the real people behind the Live Aid movement. Written by John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, this Old Vic-to-Shaftesbury Theatre transfer fuses politics, protest and pop music into one electrifying theatrical experience. Through the eyes of both those who lived it and those discovering it anew, the show asks what it truly means to try and change the world. Here's your guide to the key characters in Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical.

Suzanne

At the heart of the musical is Suzanne, a teenage music fan in the 1980s who becomes swept up in the Live Aid movement. In the present day, she’s a mother reflecting on her own role in history and whether the day really lived up to its promise. Warm, funny, and politically engaged, Suzanne represents the millions of “ordinary” people who made Live Aid happen by buying a record, donating money, or simply believing they could make a difference. Her journey—from awkward first crush to frontline fundraiser—is the emotional spine of the show.

Jemma

Suzanne’s daughter, Jemma, is a Gen Z student researching Live Aid. Bold, principled, and unafraid to challenge the narratives of the past, she questions the legacy of the event and the ethics of charity, celebrity, and representation. Jemma’s dynamic with Bob Geldof forms one of the show’s most compelling threads—two generations united by anger at injustice, but divided by experience and approach. Through Jemma, the show poses urgent questions about activism today, and whether Live Aid was the beginning—or the end—of something bigger.

Bob Geldof

Bob Geldof is portrayed with complexity and candour. We see him in 1984: furious at the famine in Ethiopia, frustrated with politics, and determined to use music to shake the world awake. But in the present day, he’s more jaded—tired of the myths surrounding Live Aid and wary of the consequences of his fame. The show doesn’t shy away from his contradictions: Bob is stubborn, sometimes reckless, but undeniably driven by a fierce belief in doing something.

Amara

A fictionalised amalgamation of real-life aid workers and survivors, Amara gives voice to those directly affected by the famine. Her scenes in Ethiopia bring powerful contrast to the rock-star excesses in the West. She delivers some of the show’s most sobering moments, sharing her heartbreak and frustration as she fights to feed starving children. Amara also offers insight into the political complexity of aid distribution—reminding audiences that intention and impact are not always the same.

Midge Ure

Co-founder of Band Aid and co-writer of Do They Know It’s Christmas?, Midge Ure is the calm to Bob’s chaos. Steady, focused and musically gifted, Midge quietly holds much of the project together, navigating the logistics and egos involved in recording the single and pulling off the concert. His creative partnership with Bob is key to the show’s first act, and their friendship anchors much of the action.

Marsha and Jim

Marsha and Jim are the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to make Band Aid and Live Aid happen. Their dedication, humour and occasional exasperation offer a glimpse into the exhausting and exhilarating process of trying to stage the world’s biggest concert—with no blueprint, little money, and massive stakes. Their backstage romance adds warmth and levity to the high drama of event planning.

Tim

Tim is Suzanne’s on-again, off-again love interest, first seen in a record shop in 1984. Initially cynical about whether music can make a difference, he eventually comes to believe in the power of the moment. Tim's journey mirrors the doubts and hopes of an entire generation—and his role in surprising Suzanne with Live Aid tickets delivers one of the musical’s most joyful moments.

Margaret Thatcher

Thatcher’s presence looms large over the narrative, especially in scenes where she resists waiving VAT on Band Aid’s sales. She represents establishment resistance to grassroots activism, and her exchanges with Bob provide tense, often ironic, dramatic counterpoint. Her inclusion adds political heft and underscores the barriers faced even by well-intentioned movements.

The Ensemble of Artists

From Queen and Elton John to Status Quo and U2, legendary musicians feature throughout—but mostly in flashes, impressions, and iconic performances. The show isn’t about impersonation, but about evoking the energy and chaos of that unforgettable day. With hits like “Radio Ga Ga,” “Dancing in the Street,” and “We Will Rock You,” the music becomes a backdrop to the real human stories unfolding in parallel.

