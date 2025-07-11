Original Mischief members to star in Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

Yes, it's 30 degrees outside. The sun is blazing, the parks are packed, and iced coffee is currently the nation’s lifeblood. But the West End is already bracing for snow, sleigh bells, and a festive fiasco of Dickensian proportions, as Christmas Carol Goes Wrong confirms its full cast.

The latest misadventure from the minds behind The Play That Goes Wrong, doesn’t open until 6 December, but over half the tickets for its seven-week run have already vanished.

Five original members of Mischief Theatre will reprise their now-iconic roles from The Play That Goes Wrong. Chris Leask returns as beleaguered stage manager Trevor, Henry Lewis as the booming and self-important Robert, Jonathan Sayer as nervous Dennis, Greg Tannahill as accident-prone Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as the multi-tasking Annie - a role she will share with newcomer Dumile Sibanda.