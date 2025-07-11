Menu
    Original Mischief members to star in Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Yes, it's 30 degrees outside. The sun is blazing, the parks are packed, and iced coffee is currently the nation’s lifeblood. But the West End is already bracing for snow, sleigh bells, and a festive fiasco of Dickensian proportions, as Christmas Carol Goes Wrong confirms its full cast. 

    The latest misadventure from the minds behind The Play That Goes Wrong, doesn’t open until 6 December, but over half the tickets for its seven-week run have already vanished. 

    Five original members of Mischief Theatre will reprise their now-iconic roles from The Play That Goes Wrong. Chris Leask returns as beleaguered stage manager Trevor, Henry Lewis as the booming and self-important Robert, Jonathan Sayer as nervous Dennis, Greg Tannahill as accident-prone Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as the multi-tasking Annie - a role she will share with newcomer Dumile Sibanda.

    Original Mischief members to star in Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

     

    The premise? Well, the clues in the name. The eternally unlucky Cornley Amateur Dramatic Society attempts to stage A Christmas Carol. However as they grapple with disappearing cast members, technical disasters, and bitter arguments about casting, it all goes a bit…wrong. 

    The original Mischiel members will be joined by Matt Cavendish as Max, Daniel Fraser as Chris, and Sasha Frost as Sandra. The understudies for the production are Alex Bird, Will Bishop, Siobhan Cha Cha, Colm Gleeson, and Ashley Tucker.

    The show is written by Mischief alumni Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by long-time collaborator Matt DiCarlo.

    Several members of this cast are currently appearing in another Mischief production, The Comedy About Spies, now playing at the Noël Coward Theatre until 5 September. This new show dives headfirst into the world of international espionage, with botched disguises, malfunctioning gadgets, and the usual helping of high-stakes farce. It has already earned enthusiastic reviews from audiences and critics alike, cementing Mischief’s reputation for tightly choreographed chaos and pitch-perfect timing.

    Christmas Carol Goes Wrong runs from 6 December until 25 January 2026 at the Apollo Theatre.

