Why Starlight Express is London’s must‑see family show this summer

It’s official: Starlight Express is back - revved up, retooled, and roller-skating in its second year at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. If you’ve somehow missed the theatrical juggernaut that’s taken London by storm (again), here are seven turbo-charged reasons why you need to grab a ticket before it speeds off into musical theatre legend.

1. It’s a one-of-a-kind theatre experience

Forget traditional stage format, this show is a multi‑dimensional feast. With tracks winding through the audience and skaters zipping past you, you’re not just watching a race, you're part of it. The 39‑strong cast (and a roaming camera crew that covers the races) glide, flip and fly across ramps and walkways as they race in the championship. The action takes place just inches from where you’re sitting, making it part-musical, part-speedway, and all spectacle.

2. It’s incredible visuals spark kids' imaginations and wow adults

Olivier Award-winning director Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and Tony and Olivier Award-winning designer Tim Hatley (Shrek the Musical) have transformed the space into a galactic dreamscape. With orbiting planets, lasers, and plenty of pyrotechnics, the show captures your imagination, and will keep even the most TikTok-fuelled brain engaged.

Olivier Award-winning costume designer Gabriella Slade’s (Six) futuristic-yet-retro designs are works of art - full of LEDs, bold silhouettes, and hidden features (watch out for Electra’s entrance). Add to that a cast that celebrates gender inclusivity and diversity (Greaseball is played by a woman, Olivia Ringrose and Control is played by both boys and girls), and you’ve got a show where every child can see themselves reflected on stage (and on its shiny black floor).

3. It's a true underdog story

Starlight Express follows a young steam engine named Rusty who dreams of winning a world championship race against faster, more modern trains. What makes his journey so inspirational is his unwavering belief in himself, even when the odds are stacked against him, and everyone around him doubts his potential. Rusty's story celebrates resilience, heart, and the timeless power of staying true to who you are, making it a feel-good, underdog triumph that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.