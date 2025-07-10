Why Starlight Express is London’s must‑see family show this summer
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
It’s official: Starlight Express is back - revved up, retooled, and roller-skating in its second year at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. If you’ve somehow missed the theatrical juggernaut that’s taken London by storm (again), here are seven turbo-charged reasons why you need to grab a ticket before it speeds off into musical theatre legend.
1. It’s a one-of-a-kind theatre experience
Forget traditional stage format, this show is a multi‑dimensional feast. With tracks winding through the audience and skaters zipping past you, you’re not just watching a race, you're part of it. The 39‑strong cast (and a roaming camera crew that covers the races) glide, flip and fly across ramps and walkways as they race in the championship. The action takes place just inches from where you’re sitting, making it part-musical, part-speedway, and all spectacle.
2. It’s incredible visuals spark kids' imaginations and wow adults
Olivier Award-winning director Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and Tony and Olivier Award-winning designer Tim Hatley (Shrek the Musical) have transformed the space into a galactic dreamscape. With orbiting planets, lasers, and plenty of pyrotechnics, the show captures your imagination, and will keep even the most TikTok-fuelled brain engaged.
Olivier Award-winning costume designer Gabriella Slade’s (Six) futuristic-yet-retro designs are works of art - full of LEDs, bold silhouettes, and hidden features (watch out for Electra’s entrance). Add to that a cast that celebrates gender inclusivity and diversity (Greaseball is played by a woman, Olivia Ringrose and Control is played by both boys and girls), and you’ve got a show where every child can see themselves reflected on stage (and on its shiny black floor).
3. It's a true underdog story
Starlight Express follows a young steam engine named Rusty who dreams of winning a world championship race against faster, more modern trains. What makes his journey so inspirational is his unwavering belief in himself, even when the odds are stacked against him, and everyone around him doubts his potential. Rusty's story celebrates resilience, heart, and the timeless power of staying true to who you are, making it a feel-good, underdog triumph that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.
4. It’s a legendary musical with a rich West End history…
First staged in 1984, Starlight Express ran for 18 years in the West End, before taking the race worldwide, with productions in America, Mexico, Germany, New Zealand and Australia. The production has now been seen by over 20 million people, and has earned a Guinness World Record for the most visitors to a musical in a single theatre!
5. …That has had a glow up
However, this new version isn’t your parents’ Starlight Express. Sheppard’s dynamic revival has breathed new life into the show, scooping up a well-deserved Olivier Award and a staggering seven WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Musical Revival. The design is dazzling, the score is refreshed, and the staging is slicker than a bullet train, and about 100x faster than SWR...
The new production also features a brand-new character, and a brand-new song! Hydra, a hydrogen-fueled truck, highlights the importance of clean energy sources and advocates green power. His new song “Hydrogen” is a real earworm, and one you’ll be singing for weeks on end.
6. You’ll be singing "Starlight Express" on the train home
Speaking of songs… Yes, the story is delightfully bonkers (Dreams! Trains! Love triangles!), but the tunes? Anthems! Whether it’s the rousing title number, the pulsing energy of “Rolling Stock,” or the anthemic “Light at the End of the Tunnel,” Lloyd Webber’s score is the kind of high-voltage musical pop that demands a standing ovation, and should totally make it onto your family spotify playlist.
7. You haven’t seen anything like it, because there isn’t anything like it
Let’s be honest: how many musicals can you name that involve a full cast racing around the theatre on skates while belting high notes in space age costumes? Exactly. Starlight Express is a genre of its own, a glorious, neon-soaked, high-speed hybrid of theatre and sport.
Whether you're a Lloyd Webber devotee, a musical theatre newbie, or just someone looking for a night out that’s delightfully unhinged (in the best possible way), Starlight Express delivers. Strap in. The race is on.