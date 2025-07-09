Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Evita at the London Palladium?
| By Hay Brunsdon
The iconic musical returns to the West End in a major new production at the London Palladium. Set against the backdrop of political upheaval in 1940s Argentina, Evita charts the rise of Eva Perón from poverty to First Lady — and to the status of legend.
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this powerful show explores Eva’s complex legacy, ambition, and charisma. Featuring timeless songs like Don’t Cry for Me Argentina and Buenos Aires, it captures the passion and spectacle of a woman who captivated a nation.
Evita premiered in London in 1978 and became an instant classic, winning the Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Musical. Now, Jamie Lloyd’s recently-opened revival brings a fresh creative vision to this legendary show, reimagined for a new generation.
Rachel Zegler has been making headlines for performing Don’t Cry for Me Argentina from the London Palladium’s balcony — a bold nod to Evita’s iconic imagery that instantly went viral, but what did the critics think of her West End debut?
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Rachel Zegler is perfection in a dazzling revival." – The Telegraph
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Rachel Zegler is astonishing." – The Stage
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Ignore the haters, Rachel Zegler is an absolute smash in Jamie Lloyd's Evita at London Palladium." – Evening Standard
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Believe the hype, Rachel Zegler is spectacular.” – Daily Express
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Rachel Zegler is enthralling as Evita in this gorgeous sensory overload of a show." – The Independent
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐"High-flying, adored and awe-inspiring.”– WhatsOnStage
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Rachel Zegler is a stunning Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s pulsating new Evita." – Financial Times
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐”I have never seen an Evita as exciting as this one.”’ – The i Paper
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐"So sassy and cool, Rachel Zegler is a knockout as Evita" - Daily Mail
So there you have it — there are basically no more stars to hand out! This Evita revival has truly earned every single one. Currently playing until Sat 6 Sept 2025, tickets are flying off the shelf (balcony). Be sure to read about what we thought of the show in our review and take a look at the recently released production shots.
