Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Evita at the London Palladium?

The iconic musical returns to the West End in a major new production at the London Palladium. Set against the backdrop of political upheaval in 1940s Argentina, Evita charts the rise of Eva Perón from poverty to First Lady — and to the status of legend.

What is Evita about?



With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this powerful show explores Eva’s complex legacy, ambition, and charisma. Featuring timeless songs like Don’t Cry for Me Argentina and Buenos Aires, it captures the passion and spectacle of a woman who captivated a nation.

Evita premiered in London in 1978 and became an instant classic, winning the Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Musical. Now, Jamie Lloyd’s recently-opened revival brings a fresh creative vision to this legendary show, reimagined for a new generation.

Rachel Zegler has been making headlines for performing Don’t Cry for Me Argentina from the London Palladium’s balcony — a bold nod to Evita’s iconic imagery that instantly went viral, but what did the critics think of her West End debut?