What’s opening in theatre’s this month (January 2024)

It’s the start of a new week, a new month, and a new year, and we have a whole host of new shows to look forward to!

With themes of censorship, family estrangements, blackmail, and revolution, 2024 is shaping up to be a very diverse year for London theatre indeed, and it’s only just getting started! If the remaining eleven months are as exciting as the first (and with The Devil Wears Prada, Mean Girls the Musical and MJ the Musical coming up this year, we feel like they might) then we have a real doozy of a year ahead of us. Take a look at what’s on in the West End this month and add them to your 2024 bucket list! (or bucket and spade list in the case of The Hills of California’s postcard to Blackpool…)

Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical (11 January)

New year, same fear that time is passing at an alarming rate? Then let Cruel Intentions transport you back to the comforting world of the 90s. The sexy yet sinister show is jam packed with the decades much loved anthems including TLC ‘No Scrubs’, *NSYNC ‘Bye Bye Bye,’ and R.E.M. ‘Losing My Religion.’ (Just listing the songs has made us nostalgic for the squeaks of our Argos inflatable sofa as we chilled listening to these tunes).

Popular, powerful, and pretty stinking rich, deadly stepsibling duo, Sebastian and Katyhryn, are used to getting what they want. No matter the cost. In a cold-hearted bet, Kathryn forces her brother to seduce the headmaster’s daughter Annette, a naïve and squeaky-clean girl who is adamant to remain a virgin until marriage. Weaving a web of temptation in the hopes to trap the innocent teenager, the pair hatch a plan to destroy her and anyone else who dares to get in their way. However, when they find themselves falling for their own lies, their actions turn the entire high school on its head and the consequences are explosive.

Cirque du Soleil: Alegría (11 January)

The internationally renowned company make their much-anticipated return to the West End! With scorching batons and dazzling acrobatic opulence, the 25th anniversary of Alegría: In a New Light guarantees to make those dark January nights that much brighter!

The once-magnificent kingdom of Alegría is in free fall after the death of their King. The countries youth seek hope and resurgence in their new landscape; however, the old order is adamant that the realms tired traditions and strict rules are upheld. A desire for change is growing in the streets, and soon even the court jester is vying for the throne. The empires residents must bind together to defy the status quo and bring joy to the world once again.

Accompanied by a thunderous live score, Alegría: In a New Light, is an immersive experience infused with a magical spirit, thrilling acrobatics, surreal costumes, and playful humour.