What’s opening in London theatre this month? May 2018 Apr 30, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Summertime is just around the corner and many of us are looking forward to our two upcoming bank holidays to help kick off the season. Not sure what to do in London in May? How about a cheeky night on the town to see one of these spectacular new shows!

Red (4 May 2018 – 28 July 2018)

This ‘period piece’ set in the first half of the 20th century follows American expressionist painter Mark Rothko as he is commissioned to paint a mural for an upscale New York city hotel, which also happens to be the largest commission in the history of modern art! Alfred Molina (Chocolat, The Da Vinci Code, Species, Boogie Nights, Spider-Man 2) reprises his role as Mark Rothko, having played the artist in the original Donmar production. He is joined by former Harry Potter actor Alfred Enoch, who will be playing Rothko’s fictional assistant. Enoch is also known for starring in the critically acclaimed US television series How to Get Away with Murder). The drama is directed by Michael Grandage. Be sure not to miss this outstanding production when it opens at Wyndham's Theatre on Friday, 4 May 2018.

Killer Joe (18 May 2018 – 18 August 2018)

The Smith family devise a plan of matricide and hire a hitman to assassinate their estranged mother for the life insurance money. Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit, Pirates of the Caribbean) makes a highly anticipated return to the West End stage in the starring role of hitman Joe Cooper. The show premieres at Trafalgar Studios on Wednesday, 18 May 2018.

Consent by Nina Raine (18 May 2018 – 11 August 2018)

Yes means yes. No means no. But consent isn't always so black and white. This new, thought-provoking courtroom drama follows a rape case that, in turn, explores the meaning and legal definition of consent. The show transfers to London’s West End for a strictly limited 13-week engagement following a sold-out run at the Dorfman Theatre. Nina Raine’s Consent opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Wednesday, 18 May 2018.

Tartuffe (25 May 2018 – 28 July 2018)

Christopher Hampton’s fresh and modern reimagining of Moliere’s classic comedy follows radical American evangelist Tartuffe as he attempts to place French media tycoon Orgon under his spell and overthrow his life. The new Tartuffe production stars Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson in the titular role as he makes his much-anticipated West End debut. The show also stars Sebastian Roche as Orgon and Audrey Fleurot as Elmire. It’s the first bilingual production to ever hit the West End and will feature scenes in both English and French (with subtitles of course). Tartuffe officially opens at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on Friday, 25 May 2018. Be sure to book your tickets now for this limited run of Christopher Hampton's fresh take on Tartuffe, directed by Gerald Garutti.

3 Women (15 May 2018 – 9 June 2018)

This femme fatale comedic production by award-winning comedian Katy Brand follows 3 generations of women in the same family as they are brought together in a hotel suite for just one night. It highlights the generation gap and its influence on the varying political opinions found within the same family. Be sure to catch this original piece as it tackles the feminist issues of our time. 3 Women premieres at Trafalgar Studios on Tuesday, 15 May 2018.

Life and Fate (8 May 2018 – 20 May 2018)

Adapted from Vasily Grossman's novel for the stage for the first time ever, this wartime drama follows the fate of a Jewish family in the year of 1943 when Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia struggle to survive. Featuring St. Petersburg’s legendary Maly Drama Theatre in their return to the West End stage, you won’t want to miss this gripping tale of Life and Fate when it premieres at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on Tuesday, 8 May 2018.

Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov (15 May 2018 – 17 May 2018)

This reworking of Chekhov’s earlier play, The Wood Demon, that was written a decade earlier follows the complex interrelationships between Vanya, Vanya’s former brother-in-law Professor Serebryakov, his niece Sonya, and Professor Serebryakov’s second wife Yelena as they reveal their personal struggles and private misfortunes. Tensions spiral out of control and their world comes crashing down. Uncle Vanya premieres at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on Tuesday, 15 May 2018 for a very limited run. Book now to avoid disappointment!

