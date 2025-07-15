Menu
    Jon Robyns to join Matilda the Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    From Great Gatsby to the greatest hammer throwing champion of all time, Jon Robyns joins the cast of Matilda the Musical! From 9 September Robyns will step into Agatha Trunchbull’s stockings to terrorise the students of Crunchem Hall. But who will join him?

    Edie McCaig and Emilia Shefford will join current stars Suki Hillier and Mia Rogers in the role of Matilda. They will be joined by Sid Boyle, Ava Evangelista, Freya Fulford, John Johnson, Theo Kamande, Kanaho Kurihara, Albie Lambert, Kennedy-May Mcleary, Savannah McDowell, Mason Mingle, Lola Smith, Huxley Syers, Orla Vellacott, and Jihyun Yoon, who share the roles of Alice, Amanda, Bruce, Eric, Hortensia, Lavender, Nigel, and Tommy.

    They join the existing young company: Alexander Beaumont, William Gurney, Chase King, Reuben Laming, Maxwell McGetrick, Theo Oh, Drew Reilly, Harry Relf, Isabella Rummery, Khit Thakin and Aisha Ugurhan.

    The current adult cast will continue their roles in the production; Tiffany Graves (Mrs Wormwood), Neil McDermott (Mr Wormwood) and Eve Norris (Miss Honey). 

    The cast is completed by existing ensemble members Reece Budin, William Elijah-Lewis, Alex Louize Bird, and Dawn Williams will be joined by Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Naomi Alade, Katie Bradley, Millie Brown-Thornton, Antony Lawrence, Nick Len, Tania Mathurin, Ben Middleton, James Oliver, Stuart Rouse, Chloe Saunders, and Callum Train.

    Now in its 15th year at the Cambridge Theatre (despite her brains, Matilda has repeated Year One, a lot) this August, the musical will become the tenth longest-running production in the West End. 

    Matilda The Musical is booking through to May 2026.

