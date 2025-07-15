Jon Robyns to join Matilda the Musical

From Great Gatsby to the greatest hammer throwing champion of all time, Jon Robyns joins the cast of Matilda the Musical! From 9 September Robyns will step into Agatha Trunchbull’s stockings to terrorise the students of Crunchem Hall. But who will join him?

Edie McCaig and Emilia Shefford will join current stars Suki Hillier and Mia Rogers in the role of Matilda. They will be joined by Sid Boyle, Ava Evangelista, Freya Fulford, John Johnson, Theo Kamande, Kanaho Kurihara, Albie Lambert, Kennedy-May Mcleary, Savannah McDowell, Mason Mingle, Lola Smith, Huxley Syers, Orla Vellacott, and Jihyun Yoon, who share the roles of Alice, Amanda, Bruce, Eric, Hortensia, Lavender, Nigel, and Tommy.

They join the existing young company: Alexander Beaumont, William Gurney, Chase King, Reuben Laming, Maxwell McGetrick, Theo Oh, Drew Reilly, Harry Relf, Isabella Rummery, Khit Thakin and Aisha Ugurhan.