Celebrating 40 years of Live Aid Jul 13, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride 13th July 1985. It was the day the world came together, not in fear or mourning, but in music, hope, and the belief that a handful of chords and a chorus could save lives. Live Aid was more than a concert. It was a global phenomenon, a cultural earthquake that shifted the possibilities of what music and activism could achieve. Now, 40 years later, we’re cranking up the amps again - not in Wembley or JFK Stadium this time, but at Shaftesbury Theatre, where the hit musical Just For One Day is throwing a star-studded gala performance to mark the momentous anniversary. If Live Aid was the ultimate stadium gig, then Just For One Day is its theatrical encore: a celebration, a time capsule, and a joyful reimagining of that earth-shaking day. The critically acclaimed musical, which opened to glowing reviews at the Old Vic last year, takes audiences behind the scenes of the iconic 16-hour event, blending real stories, big emotions, and of course, a soundtrack packed with era-defining hits. From Queen’s thunderous “Radio Ga Ga” hand claps to David Bowie’s transcendent “Heroes,” it captures not just the music, but the movement. And now, on July 13, 2025, the company of Just For One Day is doing what Live Aid did best: bringing people together. The gala performance promises a night of special guests, surprises, and a renewed call to remember what can be achieved when art and activism collide. Fans are already buzzing about possible appearances from original Live Aid artists, and let’s be honest, if any night can bring out rock royalty, it’s this one.

Back in 1985, over 1.5 billion people tuned in to the live musical event, that was nearly 40% of the world’s population at the time! The concert was broadcast to over 150 countries, and in an age before social media, it managed to unite the globe with a remote control and a collective conscience. Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, who spearheaded the effort, famously pulled the event together in under ten weeks. The logistics alone would terrify even Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s tour managers.

The standout event was, itself, full of standout moments. Who could forget Freddie Mercury’s legendary performance with Queen? (even if you weren’t there). It wasn’t just the voice, it was the strut, the connection with the crowd, the moment when music stopped being just a performance and became a rallying cry. Legend has it that after watching the crowd respond, Elton John turned to his manager and said, “They’ve stolen the show.” He wasn’t wrong.

Maybe that’s why Phil Collins hopped on a plane to perform on both sides of the Atlantic, he knew he couldn’t headline Wembley. Collins played in London, then jumped on the Concorde, and performed again in Philadelphia just a few hours later - and we thought we were something special when we saw a matinee and evening show in one day! The event raised more than £150 million for famine relief in Ethiopia, with funds still making an impact through The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Fast forward to today, and Just For One Day continues that legacy - not just with music, but with purpose. Proceeds from all ticket sales support ongoing humanitarian work, proving once again that music doesn’t just move feet, it moves us closer to ending food poverty.

So get ready to stomp, sway, sing along, and maybe shed a tear or two. Because forty years later, Live Aid’s message still rings true: we can be heroes - just for one day.

Just For One Day plays at Shaftesbury Theatre until 10 January 2026.