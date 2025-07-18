A Top-Secret Theatre Hit…Hidden in Plain Sight Jul 18, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Forget laugh-a-minute—this is laugh-every-10-seconds theatre. The Spy Spoof You Didn't Know You Needed So, you've never read Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and your only brush with espionage was half-watching Casino Royale while assembling a cheese board on Boxing Day? Perfect. This play’s for you. Set in the swinging sixties—(less Austin Powers, more Fawlty Towers)—a stolen file sparks a madcap chase involving a bumbling CIA agent, two wildly unqualified KGB operatives, one struggling actor, and a mum who’s accidentally along for the ride.

Comedy Chaos, Engineered to Perfection

From the mischief-makers behind The Play That Goes Wrong, this is farce with a license to thrill. Mischief Theatre’s original gang—including Henry Lewis and Henry Shields—has spent five years perfecting this slick, high-octane comedy. The result? A laugh-out-loud riot of gadgets gone wrong, mistaken identities, and physical comedy so precise it feels like choreography with banana peels. The timing is razor-sharp, the physical comedy is flawless, and the laughs come thick and fast. Director Matt DiCarlo keeps the pace breakneck, while David Farley’s hotel set offers up the perfect playground for mishaps.

You Don’t Need to Be a Spy Buff

Take it from me—as someone who thought John le Carré was a French chef—you don’t have to be a spy aficionado to love this. This is more Fawlty than Fleming. Think Bond; if he never made it out of the hotel lobby. This isn’t about decoding Cold War politics; it’s about watching a bugged radio get passed between rooms like a cursed hot potato. The characters are gloriously exaggerated, from a fanatical Russian agent with no patience for her partner to an ageing Matt Berry-esque thespian who thinks he might be the hero.

Why You'll Love It

The OGs from Mischief Theatre are back onstage together—and they’re more unhinged than ever.

You don’t need spy knowledge—just a sense of humour.

It's a fast-paced blast of physical comedy and wordplay.

Perfect for fans of Fawlty Towers, Operation Mincemeat, or just slapstick in general

It’s a masterclass in comic timing and controlled chaos.

It’s genuinely, gloriously silly—and, let’s be honest, we need more of that.

Critics Are in on the Secret

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Possibly Mischief’s best work yet” – Theatre Weekly

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A miracle of comic timing” – The Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Rapid-fire gags in a delightfully silly show’ – The Guardian

Your Mission This Summer? Don't Miss It

This isn’t on MI5’s Watchlist – but it should be on yours. London’s funniest farce is hiding in plain sight at the Noël Coward Theatre. Blink and you’ll miss this madcap misadventure. The Comedy About Spies is playing until Friday 5th Sept 2025.