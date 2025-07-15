Stereophonic extends West End run

They’ve beaten the curse of the dreaded second album, as the critically acclaimed 5-star production, Stereophonic, extends its West End run. The play, featuring original music from Grammy Award-winner Will Butler (Arcade Fire), will now play at the Duke of York’s Theatre until 22 November 2025.

Following its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons two years ago, Stereophonic quickly made history, earning 13 Tony Award nominations for its Broadway run, the most for any play ever.

It went on to win five Tonys at the 2024 ceremony, including Best Play, Best Director (Daniel Aukin), Best Featured Actor (Will Brill), Best Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Best Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).