Stereophonic extends West End run
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
They’ve beaten the curse of the dreaded second album, as the critically acclaimed 5-star production, Stereophonic, extends its West End run. The play, featuring original music from Grammy Award-winner Will Butler (Arcade Fire), will now play at the Duke of York’s Theatre until 22 November 2025.
Following its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons two years ago, Stereophonic quickly made history, earning 13 Tony Award nominations for its Broadway run, the most for any play ever.
It went on to win five Tonys at the 2024 ceremony, including Best Play, Best Director (Daniel Aukin), Best Featured Actor (Will Brill), Best Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Best Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).
The play captures the raw tension and creative volatility inside a recording studio in 1970s California. Over the course of 3-hours and 4 acts, we follow a rock band at the height of their success. They attempt to complete a new album, revealing the personal conflicts, artistic struggles, and emotional complexities that arise during the recording process. With a focus on realism, the play immerses the audience in the rhythms of collaboration and discord, exploring how art is forged through both connection and chaos.
The West End cast stars three of the show’s original cast members: Eli Gelb (Grover), Andrew R Butler (Charlie), and Chris Stack (Simon). They’re joined by Zachary Hart (Reg), Lucy Karczewski (Diana), Jack Riddiford (Peter), and Nia Towle (Holly), With Sam Denia, Rima Georges, Lucy Gray and Steve Shirley as the all important understudies.