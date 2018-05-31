What's opening in London theatre this month? (June 2018) May 31, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) With a week full of torrential downpours and thunderstorms soon to be followed by a weekend of sweaty hot temperatures, perhaps it's a good time to seek fun indoors? Here's a list of some upcoming shows that are set to take London's West End by storm. Stay cool and stay dry!

The Lieutenant of Inishmore

(Saturday, 23 June 2018 at the Noel Coward Theatre)

Featuring The Hobbit actor Aidan Turner in his West End stage debut, this dark comedy written by Oscar-winning playwright Martin McDonagh follows terrorist Mad Padraic (Turner) as he receives a call while in Belfast that his beloved cat, Wee Thomas, is doing terribly. But little does he know just how terrible Wee Thomas is! This West End revival is directed by multi-award-winning MGC Artistic Director Michael Grandage (Red, King Lear, Caligula) and it's an affair you won't want to miss.

The Jungle

(Saturday, 16 June 2018 at the Playhouse Theatre)

This spectacular hit play, which enjoyed a sell-out run at the Young Vic, is transferring to the West End. The Playhouse Theatre has been specially rearranged to accommodate Miriam Buether's set for a unique interactive experience. Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson and featuring the original cast, The Jungle portrays life at the Calais Jungle migrant camp in France. The show is partnered with the Help Refugees charity, who will be fundraising directly at the theatre. Be sure not to miss this remarkable theatrical experience!

Lonely Planet

(Tuesday, 12 June 2018 at Trafalgar Studios 2)

Originally written by American playwright Steven Deitz in 1992 during the height of the AIDS crisis, this play takes place in an unnamed American town in the 80s when a mysterious illness begins popping up across the nation. It follows shopkeeper Jody (played by Alexander McMorran) and his frequent customer and friend, Carl (Aaron Vodovoz), as they provide each other with moral support during these dark and scary times. The play manages to include tasteful bits of comic relief in spite of its rather serious and grim subject matter. Lonely Planet will run for five weeks at Trafalgar Studios with its last performance to coincide with the Pride in London parade on Saturday, 7 July 2018. Due to a limited number of seats available, tickets are expected to book quickly!

Heathers

(Saturday, 9 June 2018 at The Other Palace)

What's your damage? Heathers The Musical is a stage adaptation of the 1988 cult-classic film Heathers, which starred Winona Ryder as Veronica Sawyer and Christian Slater as Jason Dean (J.D.). The story follows the four most popular girls in school, three of whom are named Heather with the fourth being Veronica herself. Once J.D. comes into Veronica's life, she finds herself caught in a web of lies and cold-blooded murder. The musical stars Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica Sawyer, Jamie Muscato as Jason Dean, and T'Shan Willimans, Jodie Steele and Sophie Isaacs as the three Heathers. The production has already made history with its fast-selling tickets, so be sure to act fast!

The Sleeping Beauty

(Wednesday, 6 June 2018 at the London Coliseum)

'I know you. I walked with you once upon a dream.' Follow Princess Aurora as she pricks her finger on the spindle and falls under a wicked spell. This fantastical production of Kenneth MacMillan's fairytale masterpiece features Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic. The gorgeous choreography juxtaposed with a visually stunning set designed by Peter Farmer will take your breath away! Awaken the sleeping beauty from her deadly slumber by booking your tickets now!

Sea Wall

(Monday. 18 June 2018 at The Old Vic Theatre)

Popular actor Andrew Scott reprises his role as Alex in Simon Stephen's critically acclaimed monologue, Sea Wall, which was specially written for Scott back in 2008. The play is very compelling and features Scott's character speaking directly to the audience and gradually shifting in tone as he switches moods. Sea Wall is a part of the 200th-anniversary celebrations for The Old Vic.

Also opening this month:

Pressure - Wednesday, 6 June 2018 at the Ambassadors Theatre

Knights of the Rose - Friday, 29 June 2018 at the Arts Theatre

Kiss Me, Kate - Wednesday, 20 June 2018 at the London Coliseum

One For Sorrow - Wednesday, 20 June 2018 at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court

The Tiger Who Came To Tea - Thursday, 28 June 2018 at Piccadilly Theatre

Daisy Pulls It Off - Tuesday, 19 June 2018 at the Charing Cross Theatre

Act + Terminal 3 - Friday, 1 June 2018 at Print Room at the Coronet

Sancho - Monday, 4 June 2018 at Wilton's Music Hall

The End of History - Tuesday, 2 June 2018 at St Giles-in-the-Fields

The Tempest - Wednesday, 20 June 2018 at St Pauls Church, Covent Garden