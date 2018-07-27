What’s opening in London Theatre in August 2018? Jul 27, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Enjoying the summer so far? Looking to add some more thrill to your summer holidays? Then rest assured August has a whole range of new shows to choose from. What’s your fancy? Some like it hot. So perhaps a bit of Cuban spice will quench your taste buds? Or maybe you enjoy history but with a modern twist? Whatever your fancy might be, you’re bound to find a fantastic new show to end your summer with a bang. See below for a list of what’s hitting London theatres this month.

Pictured: Things get hot and spicy in Carmen La Cubana

Carmen La Cubana (1 August)

Welcome to London when it sizzles! Taking one of the most famous operas of all time and adding a pinch of Cuban spice, Carmen La Cubana is Bizet’s Carmen like you’ve ever seen it before! This Latin American fusion of rumba, salsa, and cha-cha-cha is a visual feast that will have you captivated from beginning to end. Carmen La Cubana features direction by Christopher Renshaw, who famously directed the Australian production of The King and I (1991 – 2002) for the show’s first major revival to deviate from the original staging. The show also features new orchestrations by Tony Award-winning, Cuban-American orchestrator Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton), who flavours Bizet’s classic score with authentic Cuban styles. This sultry production set against the backdrop of the 1958 Cuban Revolution opens at Sadler's Wells on 1 August and will run until 18 August 2018. You won’t want to miss this revolutionary new adaptation!

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! (2 August)

School’s out for the summer, but it’ll be back in session before you can recite your ABCs! Give your children a back-to-school treat with tickets to see Barmy Britain, a fantastic young children’s play that explores the lives of famous historical figures. Not only will this show get your children ready for history class this term, but it will also teach them valuable life lessons and morals, including empathy and acceptance. Take a blast to the past with Richard III, the ancient Romans, Queen Elizabeth I, Mary Queen of Scots, and more! And with loads of humour suitable for all ages, this is history like you’ve never seen it before! Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! opens at the Apollo Theatre on 2 August and will run until 1 September 2018, right before school starts.

Greek (8 August)

This contemporary opera by Mark-Anthony Turnage and Jonathan Moore shook the world when it premiered three decades ago. Perhaps you may have heard the Greek tale of Oedipus Rex, who killed his father, Laius, and married his mother, Jocasta. Or maybe you have heard of the Oedipus complex, which was introduced by Sigmund Freud in his 1899 book Interpretation of Dreams, which covered that very concept. Now, as part of the Grimeborn Opera Festival and for its 30-year celebration, Greek is back in London for a very limited engagement. The opera takes the story of Oedipus Rex and sets it in the 1980s in London’s East End. Greek opens at the Arcola Theatre on 8 August and will run until 18 August 2018 for just four performances in total. Book now to see this unique opera performance, now in its thirtieth year!

Six (20 August)

Divorced! Beheaded! Live! This historical musical with a twist follows King Henry VIII’s six wives within a modern pop concert context. The musical itself was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and includes such show-stopping numbers as "Don't Lose Your Head", "Haus of Holbein" and "Ex Wives." If alternative history is your bag, then you'll certainly have a lot to love about this fantastic production. Six opens at the Arts Theatre on 20 August 2018 and will run until 23 September 2018.

Swan Lake (22 August)

One of the greatest ballet masterpieces of all time is being presented exactly as it was intended to be seen. St. Petersburg Ballet is bringing its fabulous production of Swan Lake to the West End this month. Backed by the English National Opera Orchestra and featuring lush costumes, traditionally painted backdrops and world-class ballerinas, this is one rendition of Swan Lake that you certainly won’t want to miss. Witness this timeless classic and endure the pain of Odette, as she is cursed to transform into a swan by an evil sorcerer. Can she break the spell? Swan Lake opens at the London Coliseum on 22 August 2018 and will run for a very limited engagement until 2 September 2018. Be sure to book your tickets early, as they will not last!

Also opening in August...

Broken Wings opens on 1 August 2018 at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a very limited run ending on 4 August 2018.

The Three Musketeers opens on 2 August 2018 at St Pauls Church, Covent Garden and will run until 2 September 2018.

