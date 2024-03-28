What’s closing in London theatres this month? (April 2024) Mar 28, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride It isn’t just our mountain of Easter Eggs and Malteser Bunnies that will be disappearing after the Bank Holiday, as some of our favourite shows will be leaving the West End this April! We’ve already eaten all the chocolate, so we can’t console ourselves with that, but we can ease the pain by tucking into these eggcelent shows before they take their final bow this Spring. So, hop on down to the capital to catch a group of cowboys, a cowboy illusionist, and a play that is in of itself an illusion, before they all ride off into the sunset. Take a full list of shows that will be leaving us next month below.

Bronco Billy (07 April)

Based on Clint Eastwood’s comedy western of the same name, Bronco Billy will be saddling up and sauntering out of the Charing Cross Theatre this April.

The madcap musical is a reinvention of Eastwood's thigh slapping hit. Set in 1979, the show follows Bronco Billy a fast-drawing, trick-riding, disco-dancing entertainer, who bumps into Antoinette Lilly, a disguised chocolate company heiress.

The pair take off together and journey through a wild and zany landscape, dripping in a bright orange hue and metallic disco balls. Packed with upbeat music, breathtaking chorography and stylish Stetsons, this brand-new musical really packs a punch. Yee-haw!

An Enemy of the People (13 April)

Thomas Ostermeier's bold reimagining of Ibsen’s classic play has been nominated for several Olivier awards, and has been hailed ‘surreal, provocative and very funny’ by Time Out, and simply ‘electrifying’ by WhatsOnStage.

Starring Matt Smith (The House of the Dragon, Doctor Who), the new adaptation takes the 19th century play and chucks several gallons of paint at it. Giving it a makeover, whilst ensuring the canvas is still recognisable.

When Dr Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word. As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken.

Set shortly after Michael Gove claimed that the country has ‘had enough of experts,’ this timely production discusses the power of misinformation and corruption.

A Mirror (20 April)

When is a play not a play? When it’s a sham wedding set in a converted theatre. A darkly funny political thriller, everything is not as it seems in Sam Holcroft’s playful satire on censorship.

Starring Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds in her Olivier nominated role, alongside Olivier winner Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting), this exhilaratingly original play is set in a totalitarian state where the Ministry of Culture must approve all new works of art. An explosively entertaining story of the search for love and truth in a society that values neither, we are invited to an illegal play under the guise of a wedding.

Following a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Almedia Theatre, don’t miss your chance to see this thrilling show in London’s West End.

Mind Mangler (28 April)

From the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Mischief Theatre's latest production is a mind-bending trip into the world of the supernatural (kinda).

Billed ‘hilariously funny and magically exciting’ by Theatre Weekly, we join the Mind Mangler, a wannabe warlock who’s more clown than Brown, as he confidently, and unsuccessfully, reads people’s minds. With dodgy technical equipment, and even dodgier routines, his two-man solo show will leave you gasping for breath as chaos descends. Witness the collapse of the egotistical Mind Mangler’s stage routine as he is joined on his ill-fated journey by his trusty sidekick, and very real audience member, The Stooge!

Following a sold-out UK tour, and critically acclaimed New York run, the magician has come a long way since his stint at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2B. Book your tickets now to ensure disappointment!

Also closing in London theatres this month

Queenz: The Show with Balls! closes at the Dominion Theatre on 7 April 2024

Your Lie in April closes at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 9 April 2024

With All Our Hearts closes at the Adelphi Theatre on 9 April 2024

Anarchy Dance Theatre – Second Body opens at The Coronet Theatre on 13 April 2024

My First Ballet: Swan Lake closes at the Peacock Theatre on 13 April 2024

Faith Healer closes at Lyric Hammersmith on 13 April 2024

The Duchess of Malfi closes at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 14 April 2024

The Dream of a Ridiculous Man closes at Marylebone Theatre on 20 April 2024

Hung Dance – Birdy opens at The Coronet Theatre on 20 April 2024

A Midsummer Night’s Dream closes at Wiltons Music Hall on 20 April 2024

The Jungle Comedy Lock-In closes at the Arts Theatre on 20 April 2024

Chou Kuan-Jou – Tomato closes at The Coronet Theatre on 24 April 2024

Jonathon Pie: Heroes and Villains closes at Duke of Yorks Theatre on 27 April 2024

Birmingham Royal Ballet – The Sleeping Beauty closes at Sadler’s Wells on 27 April 2024

Riverbed Theatre – Taking it Down and Putting it up closes at The Coronet Theatre on 27 April 2024

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon closes at Garrick Theatre on 28 April 2024

Some Guys Have All the Luck closes at the Dominion Theatre on 28 April 2024

Pippin – 50th Anniversary Concert closes at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 30 April 2024