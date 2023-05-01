What is closing in London theatres this month? (May 2023) May 1, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride What’s three letters long, and contains three Bank Holidays? May! Wondering how to spend your additional Bank Holiday this month? Let us relieve you of this troubling dilemma. With a list of award-winning revivals, courtroom dramas, and mouth-watering musicals, this is one list that you need to see!

A Streetcar Named Desire closes at the Phoenix Theatre on 6 May

The Stella revival of Tennessee Williams’ acclaimed play, A Streetcar Named Desire, reaches its final stop on the 6 May. Winner of three Olivier Awards, including Best Revival, and Best Actor for Paul Mescal’s West End debut, this highly charged, highly praised, play is a must-see for any theatre fanatic. Don’t rely on the kindness of strangers for a ticket, book yours today.

If you fancy a second helping of this feel-good musical then you better be quick, The Great British Bake Off Musical team will be packing down the big white tent on 13 May. This sweet-natured show is no apéritif, jam-packed with catchy songs, hilarious gags, and dazzling choreography, it’s even been given a Hollywood handshake by the man himself, so you know it’s the cream of the crop. Get your tickets before they’re scone.

A case will come to a close at the end of the month, and it’s… The Wagatha Christie Trial. Everyone saw THAT tweet, but only a handful of people witnessed the drama that followed some of Instagram's most followed. This is your final chance to see the high-heeled High Court drama that delves into the lies, secrets, and betrayals of football's most prolific WAGs, Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

To Kill A Mockingbird closes at Gielgud Theatre on 20 May

On the 20 May the gavel will drop on the Olivier nominated adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel. Starring multi-award-winning actor, and star of Full Metal Jacket and Stranger Things, Matthew Modine as Atticus Finch, the latest version of the well-known story shines a different light on the compassionate lawyer. The closing statements are about to begin, don’t miss your chance to see it.

Bonnie and Clyde closes at Garrick Theatre on 20 May

Bonnie and Clyde’s run from the cops will come to a climactic end on 20 May. It seems like we only just reignited the flame with this callus couple, but the 11-week run of Bonnie and Clyde’s is almost over. Bonnie & Clyde tells a thrilling tale of love, adventure and crime that captivated a country, and eventually the world. The show features songs such as “Raise A Little Hell”, “This World Will Remember Me” and “Made In America”. Book your tickets now.

Symphony of Sorrowful Songs closes at London Coliseum on 6 May

Blue closes at London Coliseum on 4 May

The Dry House closes at Marylebone Theatre on 6 May

Blackout Songs closes at Hampstead Theatre on 6 May

Marjorie Prime closes at Menier Chocolate Factory on 6 May

Breeding closes at King's Head Theatre on 7 May

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy closes at Apollo Theatre on 7 May

Richard III closes at Rose Theatre Kingston on 13 May

Greatest Days closes at Churchill Theatre on 13 May

The Good Person of Szechwan closes at Lyric Hammersmith on 13 May

Animal closes at Park Theatre on 20 May

The Lehman Trilogy closes at Gillian Lynne Theatre on 20 May

The Simon & Garfunkel Story closes at London Palladium on 22 May

Retrograde closes at Kiln Theatre on 27 May

Peaky Blinder the Rise closes at The Camden Garrison on 28 May

Eugenius! closes at The Turbine Theatre on 28 May