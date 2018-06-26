West End revival of Chicago casts Mazz Murray as next Mama Morton and announces extension Jun 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) She had it coming! It has just been announced that Mazz Murray will be replacing Ruthie Henshall in the London revival of Chicago. The news comes after Martin Kemp was recently cast as the next Billy Flynn, replacing Cuba Gooding Jr after his contract ends on 30 June 2018. Also due to popular demand, the booking period for Chicago has been extended.

Pictured: razzle dazzle Mazz Murray

Murray is a trained actress who attended both Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead and Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. She is perhaps best known for having starred in We Will Rock You for nine years, which made her the longest-running cast member of the original ensemble. For seven of those years, she starred in the lead role of Killer Queen. Murray’s other stage credits include Tanya in Mamma Mia!, Mabel in Fame, Maureen in Rent, and Grandma Bertha in Pippin.

Murray and Kemp will join cast members Josefina Gabrielle (Velma Kelly), Sarah Soetaert (Roxie Hart), and Paul Rider (Amos Hart) next week on Monday, 2 July 2018. Kemp will perform as Billy Flynn until 2 September while the rest of the lead cast will remain until 11 August.

Chicago also announces an extension and will now be booking until 5 January 2019 with a new batch of tickets on-sale today.

The multi-award-winning show, penned by Kander and Ebb, follows Roxie as she is incarcerated and tried for murdering her bedroom lover. The West End revival of Chicago opened earlier this year on 12 April at the Phoenix Theatre and will now run until 5 January 2019.

You now have ample to catch all that jazz before it closes! But if you would like to see Cuba Gooding Jr in his triumphant performance as the smooth-talking lawyer, then your time is running out! Hurry along and get those tickets while stocks last!

