West End cast announced for Mischief Theatre's Groan Ups

Jonathan Sayer, Bryony Corrigan, and Henry Shields join the cast of Groan Ups.

Groan Ups West End cast announced

The latest comedy by Mischief Theatre Company is set to star Jonathan Sayer (The Buffoons, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Simon, Bryony Corrigan (A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Holby City) as Chemise/Miss Murray, Henry Lewis (Artistic Director of Mischief Theatre) as Spencer, Dave Hearn (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Paul, Henry Shields (Present Laughter) as Archie, Nancy Zamit (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Moon, and Charlie Russell (The Goes Wrong Show) as Katie.

The cast is completed by George Haynes, Holly Sumpton, and Krystal Dockery, who will play both adults and unruly kids acting up at school.

Groan Ups is set to make its long-awaited premiere on 20 September 2019 at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre where it is booking until 1 December 2019 as part of Mischief Theatre's residency in London's West End.

What is Mischief Theatre's Groan Ups play about?

This brand-new comedy show by Mischief Theatre takes us on a trip from the classroom to the world of grown-ups. Being an adult is no walk in the park, but just how much do our experiences in school affect our future selves, from 13 going on 30? Are we able to forget about our high school crush or does it follow us into adulthood? Find out all the answers to those questions and more as the original cast of Mischief Theatre Company reunite to portray teenage angst and adult groaning and moaning in this hilarious new play!

Groan Ups West End premiere tickets on sale from just £24 and up!

While Mischief Theatre productions have gained a mass following and reputation in London Theatreland, many have no idea that its most esteemed show, The Play That Goes Wrong, began as a small fringe production at the Old Red Lion pub in Islington. Though their productions are now more upscale with bigger budgets, tickets to Mischief Theatre shows continue to remain affordable and Groan Ups is not different. Book your Groan Ups tickets today beginning at just £24 and secure your spot for the Vaudeville premiere. Don't miss out on the 'school reunion' of the original Mischief Theatre cast!

