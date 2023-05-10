Menu
    Voice-over artists assemble! Full cast for the Spitting Image Musical announced.

    Posted on | By Sian McBride (Updated on May 16, 2023)

    Proving that there are many strings to their bow (or should that be to their marionette), it was previously announced that co-writers and stand-up superstars Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) and Matt Forde (The Political Party) would also be providing voice-over work for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical.

    However, with over 100 puppets demanding that their voices be heard (and provided), they were always going to need a little help. Thankfully for the two comics, the full cast of voice-over artists and puppeteers has recently been confirmed. Opening on the 24 May and running for 16 weeks only, tickets for Idiots Assemble are available to book today!

    The cast of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical

    The epic impressionists joining Murray and Forde will be; Oliver Chris (The IT Crowd), Kathryn Drysdale (Bridgerton), Jason Forbes (Horrible Histories: The Movie), Luke Kempner (Spitting Image), Lorna Laidlaw (Coronation Street), Jackie Lam (Emma), Shri Patel (This England)Jess Robinson (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice), Debra Stephenson (Dead Ringers) and Ronan Summers (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

    They will be accompanied by an ensemble of expert puppeteers comprised of; Antony Antunes, Rianna Ash, Katie Bradley, Emily Essery, Kaidan Dawkins, Bertie Harris, Pena Liyambo, Jackie Lam, Bright Ong, Will Palmer, Helen Parke, Rayo Patel, Tom Quinn, Richard Vorster, and Faye Weerasinghe.

    About Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical

    King Charles hasn't had the crown for long, but already he's been tasked with an impossible mission; to create the UK’s very own ‘Magnificent Seven,’ in order to save the nation from dark forces who seek to destroy his empire. So he does what anyone else would do: he calls Tom Cruise, Greta Thunberg, Meghan Markle, Tyson Fury, RuPaul, Angela Rayner, and Idris Elba - obviously!

    Will Tiny Tom and his gang of handheld heroes defeat everyone’s favourite villains? We can’t tell you, but we can confirm that there will be buckets of singing, masses of dancing and absolutely no respect paid to anyone.

    The creatives of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical

    The critically acclaimed show is directed by Sean Foley and written by himself, Al Murray and Matt Forde. Caricaturist Supremo is Roger Law, with production design from Alice Power, video design by Nina Dunn for Pixel Lux, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, and sound design by Richard Brooker. The Puppet Master is Scott Brooker, with costume design by Lotte Collett, Choreography is from Lizzi Gee. The Composer and Musical Director is Alexander S. Bermange, with Music Supervision from Jerome van den Berghe.

    Tickets for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical are available now

    Fancy an x-rated night out, no strings attached? Assemble your friends and join the iconic Spitting Image puppets as they step onto the West End stage for the very first time (well, the ones with feet anyway).

    By Sian McBride

