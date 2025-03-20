Menu
    Runway? No. Vanessa Williams is staying!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    It may have been Vanessa Williams' birthday this week, but she is treating us to the best gift we could hope for - she will be continuing her role as Miranda Priestly until 18 October 2025! This extension follows the show's remarkable success, having become the fastest-selling production in the history of the Dominion Theatre.

    In celebration of this milestone, the production is hosting a special "Florals for Spring" gala night, playfully nodding to Miranda Priestly's iconic line. This event promises an evening of elegance and style, fit for the cover of Runway magazine. In December of last year, the show officially opened with a special gala night which raised over £750,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundationand was attended by guests including Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Lily Collins, Edward Enninful, Bob Geldof, Graham Norton, Zandra Rhodes, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Elizabeth Hurley, and many more.

    The Devil Wears Prada Musical, featuring music composed by Elton John, brings to life the story of Andy Sachs (Georgie Buckland), an aspiring journalist who lands a job at the prestigious Runway magazine. Under the demanding eye of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, Andy navigates the glamorous yet challenging world of fashion, discovering the personal costs of success and ambition.

    Vanessa Williams, renowned for her multifaceted career, has made significant contributions to music, film, and television. She gained prominence as the first African-American Miss America in 1983 and has since earned critical acclaim, including Grammy and Tony nominations. Her notable roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives have solidified her status as a versatile performer.

    The production has garnered attention not only for its stellar cast and engaging storyline but also for its artistic achievements. It has been nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Performer in a Musical for Vanessa Williams, and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for Amy Di Bartolomeo. Di Bartolomeo was also nominated for the Best Actress in a supporting role in a Musical award at this year's Oliviers. 

    Playing at the Dominion Theatre until 3 January 2026, don’t walk run(way). Book The Devil Wears Prada tickets now. That is all.

