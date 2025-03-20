Runway? No. Vanessa Williams is staying!

It may have been Vanessa Williams' birthday this week, but she is treating us to the best gift we could hope for - she will be continuing her role as Miranda Priestly until 18 October 2025! This extension follows the show's remarkable success, having become the fastest-selling production in the history of the Dominion Theatre.

In celebration of this milestone, the production is hosting a special "Florals for Spring" gala night, playfully nodding to Miranda Priestly's iconic line. This event promises an evening of elegance and style, fit for the cover of Runway magazine. In December of last year, the show officially opened with a special gala night which raised over £750,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation - and was attended by guests including Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Lily Collins, Edward Enninful, Bob Geldof, Graham Norton, Zandra Rhodes, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Elizabeth Hurley, and many more.

The Devil Wears Prada Musical, featuring music composed by Elton John, brings to life the story of Andy Sachs (Georgie Buckland), an aspiring journalist who lands a job at the prestigious Runway magazine. Under the demanding eye of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, Andy navigates the glamorous yet challenging world of fashion, discovering the personal costs of success and ambition.