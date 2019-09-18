Understudy Melissa Jacques lands main role in Everybody's Talking About Jamie Sep 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 1, 2019) It has just been announced that after more than a year of understudying the role of Margaret New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Melissa Jacques is set to take over the role full time beginning at the end of the month. The character is currently being portrayed by Rebecca McKinnis, who will depart the musical to star in another big-name West End production. Jamie The Musical is booking at London's Apollo Theatre until 25 January 2020 in an open-ended run.

Melissa Jacques is the 'New' Margaret in town in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Photo by Matt Crockett.

Melissa Jacques takes over the role of Margaret New from Rebecca McKinnis

It has just been confirmed that Melissa Jacques will be starring as Margaret New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie from 30 September 2019. She will effectively replace Rebecca McKinnis, who is departing the production to join the cast of Dear Evan Hansen as Heidi Hansen.

Jamie producer Nica Burnssaid said she was sad to lose Rebecca McKinnis but at the same time was proud to see her star in the long-awaited West End transfer of Dear Evan Hansen. In a similar fashion to Jacques, McKinnis had also started in Jamie as an understudy two years ago before eventually winning the role of Margaret New and bringing her own creative spin to the role. Jacques is poised to follow in her footsteps.

West End theatre fans love a good success story, especially when it has to do with an understudy getting her big break. Last year, 42nd Street understudy Steph Parry made headlines when she saved a performance of Mamma Mia! at the last minute, before later being promoted to the role of Dorothy Brock (42nd Street) full time for her heroic efforts.

An old friend returns to Everybody's Talking About Jamie

It has also been confirmed that Phil Nichol will be returning to the hit West End production to reprise his role as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, a role he originated for the London transfer. Since Nichol's departure in July 2018, the role has been portrayed by the likes of Drag Race superstar Bianca Del Rio, Game of Thrones actor Richard E Grant and Emmerdale star Bill Ward.

Also joining Melissa Jacques and Phil Nichol in Everybody's Talking About Jamie are Alexander Archer in the role of Mickey, Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah, and Gillian Ford as the understudy for Margaret New, Ray, and Miss Hedge.

Layton Williams has been receiving overwhelming praise for his portrayal of Jamie. Be sure to catch him in the West End whilst you still can!



