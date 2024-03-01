Trafalgar Entertainment named one of Europe's fastest growing companies Mar 1, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride All the world's a stage for Trafalgar Entertainment, as The Financial Times has named the business one of Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies! Founded by theatre leaders Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment specialises in new productions, venue ownership, Performing Arts education, theatre ticketing, and the distribution of live-streaming innovative content on a global scale.

Their latest joint production, The King and I, is set to end its royal engagement at the Dominion Theatre later this month following a critically acclaimed UK tour and West End run. With their next venture, Kiss Me, Kate, starring Broadway legend Stephanie J Block in her West End debut and Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar, making its highly anticipated premiere at the Barbican later this year. The Barbican also hosted Trafalgar Entertainments most recent Olivier award-winning shows, including Anything Goes and A Strange Loop.

Trafalgar Entertainment has experienced rapid growth over the past seven years, acquiring businesses including Trafalgar Releasing, Stagecoach Performing Arts, London Theatre Direct, Helen O’Grady Drama Academy/Drama Kids, Stagedoor, and Imagine Theatre, whilst expanding its production, ticketing, and theatre divisions.

The company owns the second largest live theatre group in the UK alongside the Theatre Royal in Sydney, with plans to further extend into Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Alexander Schmidt, Trafalgar Entertainment Chief Financial Officer, said “We are delighted to be included in the FT1000 recognising Europe’s fasting growing companies, which is testament to the hard work and resolve of all our teams within Trafalgar Entertainment. From pivoting to new ways of operating through Covid-19 to delivering record results shows the strength of our diverse and growing portfolio of companies.”

The eighth edition of the FT1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies Special Report is compiled by the Financial Times and Statista. Companies are selected based on their revenue growth rate over a three-year period.