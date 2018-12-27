Top 5 most anticipated West End plays for 2019

Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale and Ben Miles star in the highly anticipated Piccadilly Theatre production of The Lehman Trilogy.

Tom Hiddleston Betrayal tickets still available!

Betrayal (6 Mar – 1 Jun)

From the moment Betrayal tickets went on sale, people have been rushing to get their hands on the golden Tom Hiddleston ticket! Following a month-long run of Pinter 7: A Slight Ache/The Dumb Waiter, which features a star-studded cast comprised of Danny Dyer and Martin Freeman, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston will take to stage in the role of Robert in of the fastest selling London plays in recent memory. Betrayal uses a unique reverse chronology plot device to betray time itself while telling the story of infidelity. The original 1978 National Theatre production starred Michael Gambon, Penelope Wilton, Daniel Massey, and Artro Morris. Hurry and get the last remaining Harold Pinter Betrayal tickets while you still can, or you may just live to regret it!

A thrilling LGBT play at Trafalgar Studios

Coming Clean (9 Jan – 2 Feb)

This highly anticipated play about two gay men in an LDR that begins to shatter is a highlight of next year's programming for Trafalgar Studios. Tony and Greg must choose between a genuinely faithful relationship or an open relationship. Their house cleaner, Robert, gets thrown into the mix just for good measure. Coming Clean is a one-of-a-kind play that covers one of the many hot topics in the gay community. Find out what happens to Tony and Greg and book your tickets to Coming Clean now for its highly limited run at Trafalgar Studios.

The All About Eve London premiere with X-Files' Gillian Anderson

All About Eve (2 Feb – 11 May)

Arguably some of the hottest Noel Coward Theatre tickets in years and backed by the star power of Gillian Anderson and Lily James, All About Eve is set to take the West End stage by storm! Based on the popular classic 1950 black-and-white movie of the same name and adapted for the stage by none other than Tony Award-winning director Ivo Van Hove, the play is guaranteed to be a hit amongst critics and audiences alike. All About Eve is the latest London theatre show to be based on a decades-old film following last summer's Brief Encounter at the Empire Cinema, which shows a trend in 'oldie but goodie' West End productions. When Broadway's biggest star Margo Channing hires Eve Harrington as her assistant, she soon learns of the dark side of fame where there's always a younger and more beautiful actress waiting to take your place...by any means necessary.

The hit play about Shakespeare’s muse transfers from the Globe Theatre

Emilia (8 Mar – 15 Jun)

11 performances at Shakespeare's Globe is all it took for Emilia to receive the green light for a West End transfer, and following a smash-hit Oscar Wilde season, the Vaudeville Theatre is just the ticket for this all-new play by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm about Shakespeare's rumoured muse, Emilia Bassano. The 17th-century poet was the Victorian poster child for feminism long before the #metoo movement shook the world. Nicknamed the Dark Lady in William Shakespeare's sonnets, Emilia was not afraid to stand up for what's right. The play has received overwhelming critical acclaim. Be sure to get tickets early for the best theatre seats possible!

The Lehman Trilogy West End tickets are selling fast!

The Lehman Trilogy (11 May – 3 Aug)

The upcoming Piccadilly Theatre premiere of The Lehman Trilogy is fast approaching and it is set to be one of the biggest plays of 2019! At three hours long and with two intervals, the play isn't called a trilogy for nothin'! Each act depicts a different generation of the Lehman family (played by Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles) and chronicles their financial empire as it rises to the top before it comes crashing down. The play's brilliant iconography of a man tightrope walking between two New York skyscrapers serves as a metaphor for the devastating financial crash. The Lehman Trilogy completely sold-out at the National Theatre and it is reasonable to believe that Piccadilly Theatre tickets will sell out as well! Get your Lehman Trilogy tickets early and avoid disappointment!

