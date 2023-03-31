TINA: The Tina Turner Musical extends it's run to 2024 Mar 31, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride (Updated on Apr 3, 2023) Bookings for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are rolling, rolling, rolling on to 2024! The smash hit feel-good show is proving to be simply unstoppable as it celebrates its 5-year anniversary at London’s West End. Book your tickets now to find out why audiences and critics alike think this musical is simply the best…

About TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Having broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre since it received its world premiere in April 2018, the critically acclaimed production is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with the icon herself. Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and follow the exhilarating journey of a woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers and conquer the music world. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of Tina Turner's most beloved hits, this musical will have you feeling like a fool in love.

The cast and creatives of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Starring Kristina Love and Elesha Paul Moses as Tina Turner, Caleb Roberts as Ike Turner, Charris Alexandra as Alline, Irene Myrtle Forrester as GG, Chris Grahamson as Phil Spector/ Terry Britten/ Exec, Kelly Hampson as Rhonda Graam, Gregory Haney as Richard Bullock, George Jennings as Roger/Ensemble, Paula Kay as Zelma Bullock, Cordell Moster as Raymond/Ensemble. The cast is completed by Joseph Richardson, Karis Anderson, Megan Armstrong, Turrel Barrett-Wallace, Vanessa Dumatey, Marie Finlayson, Natorii Illidge, Joey James, Thomas Sutcliffe, Lauren Allan, and many more!

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Director of the world premiere of MAMMA MIA!) and written by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kess Prins. Choreography is from Anthony van Laast, with set and costume design by Mark Thompson, the musical supervisor is Nicholas Skilbeck, with lighting design from Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and orchestrations from Ethan Popp.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musial tickets are available until February 2024!

Everything's gonna be alright if you book your TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets tonight!

