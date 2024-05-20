Tina: the Tina Turner Musical confirm new West End cast May 20, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has reigned from the Aldwych Theatre for an incredible six years making it the longest running show ever to play at the theatre. With its pulse-pounding soundtrack and the inspirational story at its centre, it’s no wonder why the international mega-hit keeps rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ on! Not one to look back at this remarkable milestone, the West End phenomenon is planning its future, by today announcing their brand-new cast who will be taking over the much loved roles from Tuesday 25 June 2024.

The show previously announced that Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett will share the role of Tina Turner, with Rolan Bell joining as Ike Turner. It has today been confirmed that Mark Anderson will continue as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, as will Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Grace Wylde joins to play Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester continues as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Daniel Haswell joins as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington continues in the role of Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton continues as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson joins the cast as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett continues as Tina’s mother Zelma. Charlotte St.Croix will join the show as Standby Tina Turner.

Ensemble members are Sarah Freer as Lorraine and Lloyd Gorman as Carpenter, Angelis Hunt as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, Ria Turner as Toni, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Equiana Givans and Ohaana Greaves and swings are Jenna Bonner, Tré Copeland-Williams, Abiola Efunshile, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Dan O’Brien, Curtis Scott, Ellie Seaton, Kirsty Anne Shaw and Samuel J Weir.

Children’s casting includes new cast member Azalea Harris, current cast member Ezmai Robinson and new cast member Elsa-Grace Waigo as Young Anna Mae Bullock and new cast members Kennedy-May McLeary, Amira Skerritt, Alaya Scotland Thomas as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina has seen global success with eight productions running worldwide since its premiere at the Aldwych way back in 2018! The show can currently be seen on its American tour, following it’s incredible Broadway run where it received 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical. You could also take a trip to Germany and Australlia to see the production, however we think the new UK cast are Simply the Best!

