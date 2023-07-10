The new cast of Phantom Of The Opera is here... Jul 10, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Sing it with us now, the new cast of The Phantom of The Opera is here, inside our minds*! *Performing at His Majesty’s Theatre from 31 July. Four brave new cast members will be making the haunted French Opera House their home as they join the celebrated production later this month. The critically acclaimed, universally adored musical has been seen by more than 145 million people and has been translated into 17 different languages. Booking until Saturday 2 March 2024, make sure you catch it (in English) today! Book your tickets now!

The new cast of The Phantom of the Opera

Lily Kerhoas joins the company as Christine Daaé, with Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi and Maiya Hikasa as Meg Giry. Continuing to live inside our minds, and lead the show will be Jon Robyns as The Phantom, alongside Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta Giudicelli, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin and Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry. The role of Christine Daaé will be played by Paige Blankson on selected performances.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Federica Basile, Corina Clark, Michael Colbourne, Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Melanie Gowie, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Samuel Haughton, Thomas Holdsworth, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, Tim Morgan, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, Ralph Watts, Simon Whitaker, and Andrew York.

What is The Phantom Of The Opera about?

A hauntingly beautiful tale of love and acceptance, The Phantom of the Opera is based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 gothic novel, LeFantôme de l’Opera.’ Hidden in the shadows of the French Opera House, a vengeful masked creature reigns terror on the theatre's performers and patrons. The Phantom, as he is referred to by terrified theatregoers, soon becomes obsessed with the beautiful new soprano, Christine Daaé, and successfully lures her to join him as his protégé. However, when Christine's childhood sweetheart, Raoul, comes back into her life, the Phantom’s obsession catapults a dramatic series of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

The creatives of The Phantom Of The Opera

Music from West End legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘LeFantôme de l’Opera’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley. The Phantom of the Opera is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd.

The Phantom Of The Opera tickets are available now

It may have debuted over 35 years ago, but the West End's most enduring love story hasn't lost its spark!