    The Illusionists are back in London’s West End with brand-new show Direct From Broadway

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Last seen in London’s West End in 2015, magic troupe The Illusionists are set to return to the stage with an all-new magic show extravaganza. Direct From Broadway opens at the Shaftesbury Theatre this summer for a two-month run.

    The last time they were seen in London, The Illusionists featured seven jaw-dropping magic artists, including The Magician Jamie Raven (runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent), The Manipulator Den Den, The Trickster David Williamson, The Escapologist Andrew Basso, The Inventor Kevin James, The Deductionist Colin Cloud, and The Warrior Ben Blaque.

    This year’s West End line-up features the return of Andrew Basso and Kevin James and will also star The Master Magician Luis De Matos, The Transformationists Sos & Victoria, The Manipulator Yu Ho-Jin, The Deceptionists James More and The Unforgettable ENZO.

    Your minds will be blown and your jaws will drop as you witness some of the most incredible magicians the world has to offer. Be prepared for some crazy mindreading, disappearances, grand illusions, levitation and more in this stupendous mixture of death-defying magic!

    The Illusionists – Direct From Broadway opens at the Shaftesbury Theatre on 6 July 2019 and is booking until 1 September 2019. Be sure to book your Direct From Broadway tickets early to secure the best seats at the best prices!

