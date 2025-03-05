Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Roll up, roll up! The Greatest Showman announces UK world premiere

    Posted on | By Sian McBride (Updated on Mar 10, 2025)

    Roll up, roll up - The Greatest Showman is swapping the big screen for the big stage! Yes, the musical that took over every playlist, spin class and school talent show in 2017 is finally making its way to the theatre, meaning you’ll soon be able to experience its earworm anthems in glorious, real-life surround sound. And where better for its world premiere than the UK? That’s right, we will be the first to witness the all-singing, all-dancing spectacle when it premieres at the Bristol Hippodrome next year. And surely it’s only a matter of time before a West End transfer follows… 

    With a score written by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, The Greatest Showman has a book by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls).

    Pasek and Paul have written additional musical material for the production alongside their songs from the movie, including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars” and the Golden Globe-winning “This Is Me.”

    Roll up, roll up! The Greatest Showman announces UK world premiere

     

    For those who somehow escaped The Greatest Showman phenomenon, the story follows P.T. Barnum, the ultimate showbiz hustler, as he assembles a dazzling troupe of outcasts, misfits, and people with voices so powerful they could probably shatter glass. Think acrobatics, sequins, rousing speeches about believing in yourself, and at least one power ballad that will leave you emotionally winded.

    While the film starred Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya, the stage version will introduce a fresh new cast - though, fingers crossed, the top hats and dramatic slow-motion stares remain intact. 

    So, if you spent most of 2018 belting This Is Me in the shower or secretly wondering if you, too, could pull off a circus ringmaster outfit, this is your moment. The greatest show is coming, and it’s bound to be, well… great.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Till the Stars Come Down Theatre Royal Haymarket transfer

    Here comes the West End transfer of Till the Stars Come Down!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Here comes the b̵r̵i̵d̵e̵, West End transfer! Theatre Royal Haymarket has caught Beth Steel’s bouquet and will ... Read more

    A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong West End announcement

    ANOTHER Mischief Theatre production is coming to the West End this year

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Just when you thought Christmas was a time for joy, goodwill, and mulled wine-fueled harmony, along comes A Christmas... Read more

    Starlight Express extends again and announces new cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s turbo-charged, high-octane spectacular, Starlight Express, has extended its run for the f... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies