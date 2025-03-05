Roll up, roll up! The Greatest Showman announces UK world premiere

Roll up, roll up - The Greatest Showman is swapping the big screen for the big stage! Yes, the musical that took over every playlist, spin class and school talent show in 2017 is finally making its way to the theatre, meaning you’ll soon be able to experience its earworm anthems in glorious, real-life surround sound. And where better for its world premiere than the UK? That’s right, we will be the first to witness the all-singing, all-dancing spectacle when it premieres at the Bristol Hippodrome next year. And surely it’s only a matter of time before a West End transfer follows…

With a score written by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, The Greatest Showman has a book by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls).

Pasek and Paul have written additional musical material for the production alongside their songs from the movie, including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars” and the Golden Globe-winning “This Is Me.”