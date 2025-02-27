Say Hello to the West End cast of The Book of Mormon

Since its debut in 2013, The Book of Mormon, created by South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with Robert Lopez (Frozen, Avenue Q), has been the most popular shows on the West End. Known for its sharp wit, outrageous humour, and heartfelt storytelling, The Book of Mormon has entertained audiences with its unique take on religion, culture, and friendship. Over the years, the show has featured a talented lineup of actors in its key roles, and its current cast is no exception.

Meet the Current Cast

Who plays Elder Price in The Book of Mormon?

Leading the show as the ambitious and overconfident Elder Price is Blair Gibson. Elder Price is a missionary who dreams of being sent to Orlando but finds himself in Uganda instead. Like his character, Gibson is no stranger to touring - having played Bob Gaudio in the UK & Ireland tour of Jersey Boys. The Book of Mormon marks Gibson’s West End debut, but with his strong vocals and comedic timing, we are sure it won’t be the last West End show he stars in.

Who plays Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon?

Taking on the role of Elder Cunningham, the awkward yet lovable companion to Elder Price, is Conner Peirson. Peirson has played the role on multiple international tours, earning praise for his comedic brilliance and heartfelt performance. He also played another loveable loser, Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Elder Cunningham struggles with confidence and often exaggerates stories to make himself seem more interesting, a trait that Peirson delivers with charm and humour.

Who plays Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon?

Playing the role of Nabulungi, the hopeful and kind-hearted Ugandan local, is Paige Peddie. Peddie’s stage credits include Ado Annie in the multi award-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! Nala in Disney’s The Lion King and Lorrell Robinson in Dreamgirls. Peddie’s powerful vocals and emotional depth add sincerity to her portrayal of Nabulungi, who dreams of a better life and is initially captivated by the missionaries’ promises. Peddie’s moving performance and stage presence make her an audience favourite.

Who plays Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon?

Colin Burnicle steps into the role of Elder McKinley, the enthusiastic yet deeply repressed missionary leader. Elder McKinley is known for his show-stopping number “Turn It Off,” which addresses his internal struggles in an increasingly manic way. Burnicle - a seasoned performer, whose previous shows include; The Play That Goes Wrong, Elf the Musical, Tammy Faye and The Sound of Music - perfectly captures the character’s mix of energy, charm, and inner turmoil, making his performance both hilarious and heartfelt.

Who plays Mafala Hatimbi in The Book of Mormon?

As Mafala Hatimbi, the protective father of Nabulungi, Ian Carlyle brings warmth and humour to the stage. Mafala serves as a guide to the missionaries, explaining life in Uganda while maintaining a skeptical view of their teachings. Carlyle’s strong stage CV (he’s starred in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Disney’s The Lion King, and We Will Rock You to name just a few) and comedic skills make him a perfect fit for the role, and his rendition of “Hasa Diga Eebowai” is a show highlight.