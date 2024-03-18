Stranger Things: A First Shadow announce West End extension Mar 18, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Stranger Things: A First Shadow’s West End run goes (Demogorg)on and on and on! Sonia Friedman Productions and Netflix announce that the critically acclaimed paranormal prequel will be extending its stay at the Phoenix Theatre until 14 December 2024. After its success at the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards, we expect these new dates will be quickly snapped up, so Hopper to it and book your tickets with our exclusive prices today! The brand-new stage adaptation of the global Netflix smash made its world premiere in the capital last year. Written by the series creators, the Duffer Brothers, alongside Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Jack Thorne, and Stranger Things Kate Trefry, you know it was always going to be good! The critics agree, WhatsOnStage awarded the show Best New Play, whilst the Olivier awards have nominated the production in five categories, including Best Entertainment Play, Best Director and Best Set Design. The show has received a host of 5-star reviews, with the Guardian calling the sci-fi sage, ‘breathtaking theatre’.

The stage show takes us to Hawkins, where the popular TV series is set. However, the events in stage happen 30 years before the cult show, transporting the action to 1959 in a regular town with regular worries.

Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

The cast stars Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonado, and Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, who was nominated for his professional debut at the WhatsOnStage awards. The production will be directed by Tony-winning director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot), with co-direction from multi award-winner Justin Martin (Prima Facie).

