    Something Rotten! to have fully-staged UK premiere

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Something Rotten!, the smash-hit Broadway musical, is officially making its way to the UK for a fully staged production in 2026! This exciting news comes after the show’s hugely popular concert performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Concert Event.

    Originally debuting on Broadway in 2015, Something Rotten! quickly became a fan favorite, running for over 700 performances and earning 10 Tony Award nominations - including Best Musical. The show’s hilarious take on Renaissance theatre and its playful jabs at Shakespeare made it an instant classic. Christian Borle’s portrayal of the Bard won him the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

    Set in 1595, this high-energy comedy follows Nick and Nigel Bottom, two struggling playwrights desperate to outshine their famous rival, William Shakespeare. When a quirky soothsayer predicts the future of theatre—musicals!—the brothers set out to create the very first one, resulting in a side-splitting blend of music, dance, and Elizabethan absurdity. Packed with witty Broadway references and show-stopping numbers, this musical is a love letter to theatre nerds and history buffs alike.

    Producers Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q) and Joshua Andrews (Waitress UK Tour) are thrilled to introduce Something Rotten! to UK audiences, stating that the overwhelming response to the London concert performances proved there’s a huge appetite for this show across the pond.

    And our appetite will be fulfilled earlier than expected. Jason Manford - who starred in the award winning concert production - will perform one of the production’s musical numbers “It’s A Musical” alongside Daniel Mays (Guys & Dolls) at this weekend's The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals on BBC One. 

    Although the full details of the UK run - including venue, dates, and casting - are still under wraps, excitement is already building for this long-awaited premiere. Stay tuned for more updates on what promises to be a must-see musical event in 2026!

