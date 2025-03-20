Something Rotten! to have fully-staged UK premiere

Something Rotten!, the smash-hit Broadway musical, is officially making its way to the UK for a fully staged production in 2026! This exciting news comes after the show’s hugely popular concert performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Concert Event.

Originally debuting on Broadway in 2015, Something Rotten! quickly became a fan favorite, running for over 700 performances and earning 10 Tony Award nominations - including Best Musical. The show’s hilarious take on Renaissance theatre and its playful jabs at Shakespeare made it an instant classic. Christian Borle’s portrayal of the Bard won him the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Set in 1595, this high-energy comedy follows Nick and Nigel Bottom, two struggling playwrights desperate to outshine their famous rival, William Shakespeare. When a quirky soothsayer predicts the future of theatre—musicals!—the brothers set out to create the very first one, resulting in a side-splitting blend of music, dance, and Elizabethan absurdity. Packed with witty Broadway references and show-stopping numbers, this musical is a love letter to theatre nerds and history buffs alike.