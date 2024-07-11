Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Slave Play? Jul 11, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Slave Play clipped the wings of Angels in America, to become the most Tony nominated play in Broadway’s history, receiving 12 nods at the 2020 ceremony, including Best Play, Best Direction and Best Score. The powerful and provocative production has already received a lot of buzz, and boasts Rihanna, Donald Glover and Harry Styles as some of its famous fans. But were the critics slaves to the West End transfer?

What is Slave Play about?

Written by award-winning playwright, Jeremy O. Harris, Slave Play is a three act play that cleverly, and often comically, delves into the themes of race, sex, power relations, trauma, and interracial relationships.

At the MacGregor Plantation the Old South is alive and well. The heat in the air, the cotton fields and the power of the whip. Yet nothing is quite as it appears... or maybe it is.

What are the critics saying about Slave Play?

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'I t is charismatic, needling theatre. An event.' - The Guardian

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Sexual desire and racial trauma collide in vital piece of theatre’ WhatsOnStage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'A n essential work. Needling, sly, hyper-aware – demands attention.' - The Standard

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'A sharp, intelligent, multi-layered satire' - The Independent

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Slave Play grabs you by the scruff of the neck and refuses to let go for two uninterrupted hours' - London Theatre

